Outdoors commentary: Tim Nederloe finds silver lining during COVID

I had a tent where I slept in; I had another tent for wood pile and grill and chairs and random stuff.

“I still had my house, the house I rented. I would stay out there (sand bar on the island) in the afternoon and fish during the prime time. I could go back to my campsite, wake up and come off the river, depending on how bad the bugs were, come back home and get some food and re-up on the cooler and food. It was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity when the government is going to basically sponsor you, I wasn’t going to waste it.”

Nederloe was camping, but he wasn’t totally roughing it on an island he named “Bangarang,” which was the battle cry of the Lost Boys in the 1992 Disney movie “Hook.” He had several modern conveniences, such as a cell phone, comfy mattress, tents that kept rain and most of the bugs out.

As a bonus, he had the sound of critters all around him and on the water.

“I was spoiled rotten out there. I had a queen-sized mattress. I had a deep cycle battery and power converter where I could charge my cellphone and blow up the air mattress,” Nederloe said. “I built a nice fire pit and tripod grill. I cooked brats a lot.”

There were a couple of things he could have done without, however. Beavers, for one. Human garbage, for another.