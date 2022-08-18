Outdoors commentary: Tourney focused on keeping fish healthy

We all understand that big bass tournaments equate to big bucks for the communities that host them, far-reaching exposure in today’s social-media dependent society and high-energy entertainment at the weigh-ins.

In the end, however, we care about our bass.

We want to know that when tournaments — like the upcoming Bassmaster Elite Series event on the Mississippi River set for Aug. 26-29 — swing through town, that those running them care about the health of our bass fishery as much as we do. We want to know that the amazing fishery on Pools 7, 8, and 9 of the Mississippi will be left unharmed by the professional anglers that will pull bass from it for four days.

We want to know that there will be enough bass — healthy smallies and largemouths alike — for us, our kids and our grandkids to catch after the flashy pros move on to the next event.

Gene Gilliland, who spent most of his career — more than 30 years — as a fish research biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation before becoming the National Conservation Director for B.A.S.S. (Bass Anglers Sportsman Society) nine years ago, says we can rest assured that our bass will be well-cared for.

They will even go through the fish version of a “first-aid station” before being returned to the water for us to catch once again, Gilliland said.

“If we have done our job, and anglers have done their job in taking care of their fish, the ultimate survival is very, very high to the point that most of the state fish and wildlife agencies where we go around the country, they have no real qualms with the way we operate our tournaments,” Gilliland said. “They don’t have any problems with the way our system is set up. In fact, they point to us; that is the model. And a lot, I mean a lot, of other tournament organizations now follow the same processes we developed many years ago.”

When explaining that model and how it works, Gilliland’s passion for the health and well-being of bass — any bass — is undeniable. There is no doubt bass are his baby, and that enthusiasm hasn’t waned since he co-authored the booklet “Keeping Bass Alive” back in 2003, which he said has become “sort of a fish-care bible for bass tournaments,” regardless of whether they fall under the B.A.S.S. umbrella or not.

“Keeping Bass Alive” involves a number of steps, and has proven so effective, Gilliland says, that “our (B.A.S.S.) release rates are north of 90% and typically north of 95%, in all of our tournaments.”

It all starts with the anglers, whose modern live wells are night-and-day better than those in boats 10 or 15 years ago. Those live wells have the capability of continuously pumping fresh water through them, keeping the water oxygenated and the fish in them alive. But that’s just the start, as tournament-caught bass go through a number of steps to reduce stress and keep them healthy.

If this process is followed — and it’s Gilliland’s and his staff’s job to make sure it is — everyone wins, including the bass.

“My role over all of the tournaments that B.A.S.S. puts on, from high school all the way to the Elite level, as far as the actual logistics of how the fish are handled, the weighing, the process is the same for all of the levels. A lot of what I do is I work with our tournament staff — I can’t go to all the tournaments, we have 45-some tournaments a year — but I work with our tournament staff and the guys that are actually helping put on the tournament, whether it is the tournament director to the guys that are setting up the tents and the tanks, manning the live release boat, that sort of thing,” Gilliland said.

“I work with them to make sure we are following the protocols that we have developed over the years that we call ‘Keeping Bass Alive.’ That is kind of our little catch-phrase. That is basically our whole process of handling the fish from the time they came out of anglers live well until they are released out of the bottom of the live release boat at the end of the day.”

This process involves keeping fresh, aerated, temperature-controlled water for the bass as they await, then go through, the weigh-in process.

“What we try to do, there are two really key elements in that process. We try to minimize the time that the fish are out of water and try to maintain a certain water temperature in our holding tanks and in our live release boat so that the weigh-in process is kind of like a first-aid station for those fish,” Gilliland said.

“They have been in the angler’s live well, potentially for several hours, and that is a stressful environment, so when they bring those fish in, our goal is to make sure they are kept in water as much as possible, the water that they are in our holding tanks or our release boat is well-aerated — in fact on our release boats we use pure oxygen bubbled into the water — and we maintain the temperature slightly below what the lake or river water temperature is. We do that again, kind of going back to my first-aid analogy, when you have a bruise or a fall or something, the doctor says put ice on it. So what we do, is we cool the water slightly, 7 to 10 degrees, we don’t want to shock the fish, we cool the water down a little bit, and we have plenty of oxygen in there, so it is a much more comfortable environment for them and that starts their recovery process so that when they are released at the end of the day we hope to maximize the number of fish that swim away and can be caught again.”

This process requires constant monitoring for temperature and oxygen levels, so it minimizes the impact on the fish as it is removed from the boat’s live well, placed in a mesh bag, submerged in a holding tank behind the weigh-in stage, quickly weighed, then dropped into a 600-gallon holding tank on a fleet or live release boats. These release boats, with 8,000 pounds of water on them, have four release tanks so fish can be released in four different spots.

Where are these fish released? No, not where they came from, as it would be virtually impossible — and impractical — to have that many release points.

“So we typically go to more open-water areas, and release the fish in four different spots. And the nice thing about river fish, especially smallmouth, or even more so, is they are pretty good about finding their way. They drop out of the bottom of that release boat and they can go 360 degrees, they can go any direction. They will find new homes, or they may be able to navigate back to where they came from. Now if they came from 20-30 miles away, no, they are not going home. They don’t know where home is,” Gilliland said.

“The thing that we are trying to do is moving these fish away from real high traffic areas, boat ramps, the shoreline areas where there is a lot of shoreline fishing, and get them out into good, quality water that allows them the best chance for survival and then they will naturally redistribute.”

La Crosse, Gilliland says, presents a slightly different challenge for tournament conservationists. Gilliland, who has been to La Crosse several times for tournaments, says we have something a lot of places do not.

“The challenge we have at La Crosse that is a little different than some places that we go is that it is probably more of a mixed-bag fishery, smallmouth and largemouth. Usually is either/or, not quite as much of both,” Gilliland said.

“And that makes it a little bit more challenging from the standpoint of smallmouth are more sensitive to the water temperature issues and to oxygen issues than largemouth. Largemouth are pretty tough critters. Smallmouth are more sensitive, and so we have to be on our toes. That is part of why I like to go to La Crosse. I like to go to the tournaments where we have potential challenges, and I want to make sure it adds an extra person to the crew. I can kind of keep on top of things.”

Gilliland welcomes anyone with questions to take a peek behind the scenes at the weigh-in area to see the battle-tested steps that are taken to assure that most of the bass that are pulled from our Mississippi River are returned there, healthy and ready to catch once again. From the anglers’ live wells on their boats to the holding tanks at the weigh-in to the live release boats, the “first-aid station” has proven highly effective.

“Our goal is just to spread the gospel of fish care, to try to encourage more organizations to try to do the right things so that some of the other (negative) things that are related to bass tournaments don’t happen, or at least don’t happen very often,” Gilliland said.

“Especially with the growth of high school and college fishing, there is a lot of opportunity there to educate these younger anglers that are coming up through the system that someday maybe pro anglers. But even if they never make it to the pro ranks, educating them when they are coming up through and making sure they are educated in the proper ways, that is really a big deal.”

It sure appears our bass will be in good hands come Aug. 26-29.