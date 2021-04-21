Outdoors commentary: Turkey talk a good fit for Maier

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Diaphragm calls, I still really suck at those. They mimic a hen to a tee, but I am bad at those. My wife (Brenda) gets really irritated when we are driving somewhere and I am practicing with it. It sounds like someone is dying in the back seat.”

Maier said there are hundreds of different kinds of turkey calls, but the bottom line is to listen, understand what calls the turkeys are using to communicate with each other, then try and mimic them. Getting a turkey down from its roost in a tree, on the ground and into the area of your blind, may require a number of different calls.

In addition, you need to understand the situation, as in who the tom is with. Is he with other hens? Is he with other hens and jakes (immature toms)? Or is he with another tom?

Sounds like a lot of turkey talk, but understanding it dictates your level of success — or failure. According to the National Wild Turkey Federation website, more than 20 unique vocalizations have been identified in wild turkeys.