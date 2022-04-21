Outdoors commentary: Walleye and perch are still biting despite the weather

Granted, our weather over the past several weeks has not been conducive to many outdoor activities, including fishing.

It could be worse.

While the Coulee Region continues to deal with significantly below-average temperatures and occasional snow flurries whipped around by gusty, feels-like-November winds, drive 250 miles north to Bayfield, Douglas or Vilas counties.

They’re still ice fishing.

Seriously, many lakes in Wisconsin’s northern tier counties are still sealed with 20 to 25 inches of ice, and more than a foot of snow still blankets the woods. There, feel better?

Another plus in our favor, at least in my book, is that we have the Mighty Mississippi at our doorstep. A river that always seems to have hungry fish of one species or another.

Recently, walleyes and perch are producing the best rod-bending action, especially below Lock and Dam 7 near Dresbach, Minnesota, and Lock and Dam 6 at Trempealeau.

“They are catching a lot of fish, the majority of which is going on at the Dresbach Dam. The dam is an easy place to get to and catch some fish off the wall, the fishing pier, if they don’t have a boat,” said Dylan Fisher, the aptly-named general manager at Island Outdoors on French Island.

“It is pretty rare to catch walleye from a bank, but you can do it now. If you want to ditch that winter bug, it’s a good time to get out.”

Ditto for the turbulent waters (if you’re in a boat, remember to keep your legal distance) below the dam at Trempealeau. John Heighway, who works at Fat Cat’s Bait & Tackle, has had a number of reports of walleye biting in the river, which is a strong-arm’s throw from the shop.

“That (below the dam) is predominantly where they are getting most of their walleye,” Heighway said. “I had a guy came in and said they were fishing at night — he works the night shift — so they were fishing from 3:45 a.m. til dawn. They had some really nice walleye.”

Those are hard-core anglers worth saluting.

From reports he’s heard, Fisher said that anglers are catching mostly male walleyes in the 16- and 17-inch range, with a limited number of females. With that said, he did see pictures of recently caught 28-inch and 31-inch female walleyes.

And the secret bait is?

“Lot of guys are using a hair jig, on a half-ounce, fishing real close to the bottom,” Fisher said. “Paddle Tails, too, just slowly drag it across the bottom. And a Dubuque rig is right there (as a hot bait) with a three-way, one end with a weight and the other with a walleye fly, then drag that weight above the rocks, keeping it just off the bottom.

“And you can tip the hair jig with a minnow for a little extra action.”

The same lures are working below the Trempealeau Dam, too, Heighway said, as well as some plastics with a hutch jig. And if you are using a hair jig, Heighway said the best luck has come while tipping it with a walleye minnow or magnum flathead minnow.

While perch are pretty much done with their spawning period, don’t forget about them. One angler who fished near Trempealeau certainly won’t.

“One guy thought the perch bite was over,” Heighway said. “Some of them are still spawning. This guy came in, actually brought it into the shop, a 14¼-inch, 2-pound perch. It was round like a football, about the size of a small football. He’s going to get it mounted.”

Asked of a more detailed explanation of where that particular perch was caught, or where the best perch hot-spots are, Heighway was honest with his reply.

“A lot of people come in and ask a lot of questions,” Heighway said, “but rarely do they come back and report what happened and where.”

It seems any chatter about what’s caught in the Mississippi River, if it’s big, stays in the boat.

Around La Crosse, Fisher said he’s had reports of a good perch bite, too, especially in water about 7-feet-deep, or shallower.

“They are still in their spawn and the females have laid their eggs, and waiting for the hatch,” Fisher said. “They are using red worms or a piece of nightcrawler, just off the bottom, as they are sitting low in the water column.”

Using a red worm or chunk of nightcrawler with a slip bobber is producing some good results, too.

The bottom line is — no pun intended — that despite a late spring, walleyes and perch, and even some northern pike, are biting. Early this week, main channel water temperatures were in the 45-degree range.

“A 45-degree water temp is when things start turning around in the river. The wind action and the weather have put a halt on things for the moment, but toward the end of (this) week it is supposed to warm up,” Fisher said. “We are right on that transition period where we could break loose any day.

“If you can deal with the wind and the cold, it’s a good time to be out. The fish don’t seem to mind it (weather) too much.”

TOURNAMENT ACTION UPCOMING: Once again there are a number of fishing tournaments scheduled for the La Crosse area this summer. A big-time event, the Bassmaster Elite Series, which features the world’s top professionals, is scheduled for La Crosse — at the Clinton Street Landing — Aug. 26-29. That’s one to mark on your calendar, for sure, as Bassmaster puts on quite a show, as do their anglers.

In addition, there are five Phoenix Bass Fishing League events scheduled for the area — four in La Crosse, one in Prairie du Chien. The Phoenix Bass Fishing League, which is part of Major League Fishing, is for top weekend anglers.

The first Phoenix Bass Fishing League event for our area is set for Saturday, April 30, at the Clinton Street Landing. Others in La Crosse are set for May 21, Sept. 10-11 and Oct. 13-15. The event in Prairie du Chien is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Stay tuned, as I’ll bring you more information about these tournaments in future columns.

ANY IDEAS? I’m always open for ideas, as the outdoor community is full of interesting people who do fascinating things. I just need help finding them. It can be someone who is into canoeing, trapping, turkey hunting, fishing, skiing or runs ultramarathons. If you know of someone, send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com.

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

