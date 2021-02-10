Outdoors sidebar: Looking for more ideas for columns

Ideas needed
In writing a weekly outdoors column over the past three-plus months, two topics have struck a chord with readers to the point where they have generated considerable feedback.
Want to take a guess at which two?
Out of 15 outdoors columns that have appeared in the Tribune in print and online since late October, bobcats and cross country skiing have, by far, sparked the most reader interest. Yes, they were separate columns unless someone tells me otherwise (now that would be a story).
Bobcats are intriguing to a lot of folks in this area, as seeing one still brings a spine-tingling yet exciting thrill to those lucky enough to experience it. It simply doesn’t happen that often — yet.
Cross country skiing, on the other hand, is far more popular in this area than I imagined. A sport that is done by young and old and every age in between, skiers of both classic and skating styles have sent notes about people with years of high-level experience and competition as well as those with just a few years under their belt.
It’s been interesting to read notes about those who have tackled North America’s greatest cross-country ski race, the American Birkebeiner and its half-mate, the Kortelopet, 15, 20, 25 or more times. That folks, is a tremendous feat.
I wonder who the area’s GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) would be?
Anyway, I hope you enjoy this week’s column about an up-and-coming skier named Benjamin Latham, who has cross country skied for less than three years, and already has two Birkies to his credit. He’s and interesting, and driven, man who already has tremendous insight into cross country skiing and its big-time event, the Birkie.
IDEA TIME: This column will go as far as you take it, as your ideas are what makes it tick. Dozens of you have taken the time to send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com about someone who might make an interesting story. Your thoughts and help are truly appreciated, so keep them coming. Yes, I’m still looking for ideas, so if you know of anyone who tinkers with antique snowmobiles, races them, is into snocross, let me know. Anything outdoors is open to a possible story, so if you know of a gunsmith, a person who snowshoes, a person who winter camps, a person who pulled a whopper through a hole in the ice, send me a note.
Remember, this column is as much yours as it is mine.
