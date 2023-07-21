GREEN BAY — Everywhere you look on the Green Bay Packers roster, you see new, young faces.

Everywhere but the offensive line.

On a team that has pushed the reset button at just about every position — starting, of course, at quarterback, where Jordan Love has taken over for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers — the line is the one place where the depth chart is almost entirely intact.

“It’s great,” said five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who returned after his salary-cap number for this season was lowered by nearly $8 million through a cap-conversion contract restructuring — one that didn’t cost him even $1 in the form of a pay cut. “You’ve got a bunch of guys, not too many new faces. So we can really get going with a little more complex stuff and start establishing ourselves early.”

While bringing Bakhtiari back seemed incongruous with the youth movement happening up and down the roster, his return for this season — with a cap number north of $40 million in 2024, this will almost certainly be his final season in Green Bay — gives the Packers their five preferred starters on the line in front of Love. That’s valuable protection, especially considering the inexperience surrounding Love at wide receiver and tight end.

But while the Packers are in position to start the same five linemen who ended the season — Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers, right guard Jon Runyan and right tackle Yosh Nijman — the coaches have proclaimed that if your name isn’t Bakhtiari or Jenkins, you’re in a competition for your starting spot.

“We’ve got a lot of competition on the right side, whether it’s right guard, right tackle or even center,” said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, who’d been the team’s offensive line coach before being promoted a year ago. “Getting those best five out there that jell the best and are the most physical, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Versatile second-year man Zach Tom, who is capable of playing all five positions, is slated to compete with Myers for the starting center spot and Nijman for the right tackle spot. But while the coaches want to start their best five linemen based on merit, they also like the security having Tom as a sixth man who can go in at any position if an in-game injury strikes.

Nijman, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, returned to the Packers after signing his $4.304 million second-round restricted free-agent tender. Runyan, who started all 17 games last year, including the final 11 games at right guard after starting the first six at left guard.

Myers, meanwhile, started all 17 games last season but battled inconsistency and might be vulnerable. That said, he took all the snaps at center with the No. 1 line during the five practices open to reporters during the offseason, and if he can hold off Tom or Sean Rhyan, the offensive line continuity may be the best thing the offense has going for it early in the season.

“I think that’s something that’s going to be big for us this year, as an entire unit,” Bakhtiari said. “Each one’s got to fill their role and pick up where they need to pick up.”

Here’s a closer look at the offensive line as the Packers prepare for camp, which begins when rookies reported on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for next Wednesday:

Burning question

Is Bakhtiari truly back?

The five-time All-Pro’s rocky road back from his ACL tear, suffered during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice, has been well-documented. He started the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list, started practicing in October, was activated from the PUP list in November, suffered a setback that required a clean-up surgery, made his season debut in the regular-season finale at Detroit, and then wound up back on the shelf for the team’s season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco.

Last year, he started camp on the PUP list, was activated, missed the first two regular-season games despite being on the 53-man roster, then made his season debut in Week 3 in Detroit. But that was only the beginning of his up-and-down year as issues with his knee forced him to limit his snaps against the New York Giants in London in Week 5 and at Detroit in Week 9 and kept him entirely out of a Week 7 loss at Washington. Then came an emergency appendectomy, which sidelined him for another month, forcing him to miss the first three games in the Packers’ four-game winning streak late in the year.

If Bakhtiari is truly past his knee issues, it would be a game-changer for Love, whose blind side would be protected by one of the best in the business.

“I really like how I’m feeling. Now, I’m not going to put any expectations on it — I think expectations set limitations — (but) comparatively, I have finally not had a surgery for the first time in the last two or three offseasons,” Bakhtiari said. “So finally to have a breath of fresh air, I get to have an offseason to train, to get away, to finally relax and not freak out my body.”

On the rise

Jenkins

Bakhtiari wasn’t the only one working his way through knee issues. Jenkins, who tore the ACL in his left knee during an Oct. 28, 2021 game at Arizona, started all 15 games he played in last year, but he struggled during the first half of the season while playing out of position at right tackle. After shifting back to left guard for the final 10 games he played, Jenkins returned to his pre-injury form and earned his second career Pro Bowl berth.

After signing a four-year, $68 million extension late in the year that contains provisions to escalate his play if he eventually moves to left tackle, Jenkins appears to be back on the top-flight trajectory he’d been on pre-injury, and the tandem he and Bakhtiari form on the left side appears back to being one of the best combinations in the league.

“We have (built) a lot of chemistry from my rookie year to now, so just being able to be back out there, being able to be back to what we were doing before he got hurt, I got hurt, it felt good,” Jenkins said. “The more reps we got together, it just felt more natural and more natural.”

Player to watch

Tom

Even though Rhyan was drafted two rounds ahead of him last year, it was Tom who was more impressive from the very start. But when the Packers drafted Tom in the fifth round, they did so envisioning him as a center. Instead, he became Jenkins 2.0, showing similar versatility and value as Jenkins had while playing all five spots on the offensive line during his first three seasons.

“The way that Zach approaches the game, he approaches it with such confidence and he knows the things he can do,” Jenkins said of his protégé. “I’m proud of him, honestly.”

Whether Tom’s versatility is a blessing or a curse as far as his odds of being a starter, though, is hard to say.

“You’re always trying to get your best guys out there. And not to say Zach’s not one of (them),” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s done an outstanding job and it makes our job as tough as coaches in terms of who we put out there and what position they’re going to play. (With) Zach, his ability to play multiple positions is a good problem for us.”

Key competition

Right tackle

Whether it’s Tom or Nijman, it would seem that the Packers can’t go wrong with whoever wins this job. It might benefit Tom to be locked in at one position, instead of filling in up and down the line. And Nijman, who started 11 games at right tackle and two at left tackle, has shown he can play both tackle spots. If Nijman wins the job, it frees up Tom to ensure that no matter who might suffer an injury in the starting five, the team’s next-best lineman, Tom, will fill the void.

The guess here is Nijman would benefit from solely playing right tackle, where he seemed to settle in late in the year after being almost exclusively a left tackle in college at Virginia Tech and while backing up Bakhtiari in past years.

“Again, it’s a competition, so (Nijman) is going to have to play both (tackle spots). He’s going to have to be ready to go,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said. “Did he have a tough job last year? Yes. So did Elgton, so did Dave. Everybody did. We welcome that challenge in that room. I’m excited for him because he’ll get better.”

Numbers game

295, 96, 84, 14

Those numbers are the breakdowns of the four positions Tom played last season: 295 snaps at left tackle, 96 at left guard, 84 at right tackle and 14 at right guard.