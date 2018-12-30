GREEN BAY – And so, this is how the Green Bay Packers’ much-celebrated 100th season ended – so ignominiously, so disappointingly far from what they’d expected it to turn into when it began.
Sunday marked 112 days since quarterback Aaron Rodgers had limped back onto the Lambeau Field turf during the second half of their Sept. 9 season-opener against the Chicago Bears, hobbled by an injured left knee and facing a 20-point deficit, and rallied his team to an electrifying come-from-behind victory. At the time, it felt like the type of triumph that sets the tone for a Super Bowl contender embarking on a memorable season.
Nothing could have been further from the truth.
Instead, it turned out to be a depressingly forgettable year, one that ended Sunday where it had started, but at the other end of the competitive spectrum: With a 31-0 drubbing at the hands of another largely inept team, the Detroit Lions, on the Packers’ home turf.
“It felt like a lifeless game,” veteran Packers defensive back Tramon Williams said. “I was in it, but it was hard to watch. Bad ending. It’s tough. I don’t really know what else to say.”
And Rodgers’ biggest accomplishment of the day? That he came back to the stadium at all after departing in an ambulance.
Rodgers, who had a disappointing year of his own but managed to start all 16 games this season despite that opening-night knee injury, left the game after three three-and-out first-quarter possessions with a concussion, which appeared to occur on the opening series, when Rodgers was hit so hard by Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis that his helmet flew off.
“For that guy to come over to us and rally around us and tell us he wasn’t going (to be able to keep playing) – and he was devastated about it honestly – that meant a lot to us. That’s just shows you want kind of guy he is, honestly.”
Rodgers’ departure in favor of backup DeShone Kizer was hardly an excuse for a performance in which they were outgained, 402-175, punted almost as many times (seven) as they achieved first downs (nine), and never even penetrated the Lions’ 20-yard line.
