Packers draft preview: Even with a star in the making in Jaire Alexander, secondary may be a primary focus

“I thought (he) was really kind of growing through ‘19 and into ‘20 to where his level of play was becoming more and more consistent. And then obviously he struggled through some injuries this (past) year, but he’s obviously made a big difference for us when he’s been out there. I think having him and Jaire on the corner allowed us to do some things as a defense that you can’t do all the time if you don’t have two sound corners. He’s a young, really good player.”

Even if King proves Gutekunst’s opinion of him right, the Packers still clearly need more good players at the position in a league that has become predicated on the passing game.

“It’s very much become a sub-package league,” Gutekunst acknowledged.

That means having three or four cornerbacks — and five or six total defensive backs — on the field for most snaps, with offenses trying to put more, better-quality pass-catchers on the field than the opposing defense is able to effectively cover.

The 2011 Packers, who set the franchise record for scoring in quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first of three NFL MVP seasons, are the poster children for that philosophy, having had so many quality wide receivers and tight ends that no defense was up to the task of defending that passing game when it was on point.