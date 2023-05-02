GREEN BAY — Jordan Love has shown a lot of qualities during his three years as Aaron Rodgers’ understudy.

He’s shown patience, sitting through three seasons behind a future Pro Football Hall of Famer on the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback depth chart — and several uncertainty-filled offseasons while Rodgers pondered his next move.

He’s shown levelheadedness, refusing to allow the inconvenience of having his future largely out of his hands bubble over into frustration.

He’s shown wisdom, dutifully soaking in every drop of insight and advice offered up by Rodgers, who — for all his other perceived faults — made sure he didn’t treat Love with the same disdain Brett Favre had for him in Rodgers’ early years as Favre’s apprentice.

What Love perhaps has had much chance to show, though, is his self-confidence. But make no mistake: He has that, too.

He’s just kept his self-assuredness behind that even-keeled demeanor of his, avoiding any boastful it’s-my-time or I-was-born-for-this public pronouncements while sitting behind a four-time NFL MVP.

And so, while the Packers certainly hedged their bets on Love on Tuesday, signing him to a one-year contract extension instead of committing the first-round draft pick fifth-year option — at a sticker-shocky $20.272 million guaranteed for the 2024 season — understand this, too: Love fully believes he will play at a level that will earn him far more than the money he gave up for some security heading into his first year as the starter.

For just as Rodgers saw his 2007 performance against the Dallas Cowboys as confirmation of what he already knew — that he was good enough to be an NFL starter, even as he waited his turn behind Favre — Love felt precisely the same way after his albeit shorter appearance in last November’s loss at Philadelphia.

“I think it’s more that everybody around me is able to see it. I believed,” Love told the State Journal last December, after he completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown (146.8 rating) when he replaced an injured Rodgers in the Packers’ 40-33 loss to the Eagles. (Love has yet to speak to reporters this offseason.)

“I believe I’m not here by accident. I believe there’s a reason why I’m here. I just haven’t been able to showcase that. But obviously the little amount I played, I’m happy with the way I played. The instant feedback I’ve seen is, everybody else is starting to see it.”

To be fair, the Packers clearly aren’t completely sure about what they have in Love. If they were, they’d have picked up the fifth-year option instead of giving him a one-year extension which, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will be worth up to $22.5 million and includes $13.5 million in guaranteed money.

The deal came only hours before the Packers had to decide by 3 p.m. Tuesday whether to exercise the option on Love, whom general manager Brian Gutekunst had traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select with the 26th overall pick.

When asked on Saturday why the team wouldn’t pick up the option after trading Rodgers to the New York Jets to clear Love’s path to the starting job, Gutekunst replied in part, “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played. But at the same time, obviously we’re moving forward with him. So, we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

What they figured out was a compromise.

Love was scheduled to be paid a guaranteed $2.299 million in the final year of his four-year, fully guaranteed $12.4 million rookie contract.

Now, while he doesn’t get as much in guarantees as the fifth-year option would have given him, he does get roughly $10.5 million more in guarantees than he’d have gotten had the Packers merely declined the fifth-year option and gone into the season with Love on the last year of his rookie deal.

In addition, Love buys himself some patience from the organization for the inevitable ups and downs he’ll have in 2023. Had the Packers declined the option and not signed him to the extension, Love essentially would have had just this season to show the team he was up to the task.

Now, assuming he plays as well in spurts as he believes he can, he’ll have a grace period in which to show off his continued improvement — even if the Packers struggle.

Although Rodgers threw for 4,038 yards with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (93.5 rating) in his first season as a starter in 2008, the Packers went 6-10 and missed the playoffs, one year after reaching the NFC Championship Game with Favre at quarterback.

Seven games into the 2008 season, the Packers signed Rodgers to a five-year, $65 million extension ($20 million guaranteed) that locked him up through the 2014 season.

Rodgers signed subsequent extensions, of course, and when he was traded to the Jets, he had completed only one year of the a three-year, $150 million extension he’d signed in March 2022.

Had Love not agreed to the one-year extension, he wouldn’t have protected himself from the possibility of a catastrophic injury this season derailing his earning power.

But just as importantly, he’d have taken a significant risk with his future.

Sure, he might have had a boffo 2023 season and cashed in with a big-money deal like the one the New York Giants gave quarterback Daniel Jones.

After declining Jones’ option and watching him lead them to an NFC Divisional round playoff berth, the Giants gave Jones a four-year, $160 million deal with $82 million fully guaranteed.

But had Love been inconsistent — a distinct possibility with the young pass-catching corps he has around him — and the Packers decided they didn’t want to be patient with him, he could’ve been cast adrift like ex-Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky, the second overall pick in 2017. Although Chicago went 29-21 in the 50 games Trubisky started, the Bears did not re-sign him and he’s bounced around to Buffalo and Pittsburgh since.

Now, it’s up to Love to back up his self-confidence with results.

“It's been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now just to see how he's matured in every facet of life,” head coach Matt LaFleur said following the draft.

“We're excited for him. We got a lot of confidence in him. I think he showed it just in the limited action last year, just the ability to step in there. The moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised and that, quite frankly, gave us the confidence that we needed to see from him.”