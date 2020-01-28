Packers opt for experience, tab veteran assistant Jerry Gray as defensive backs coach

Gray takes over a secondary that includes a pair of young starting cornerbacks in Kevin King, who is entering his fourth season and coming off the best and healthiest year of his career, having led the team with five interceptions; and Jaire Alexander, a 2018 first-round pick who is on the cusp of becoming one of the league’s top cover men.

“I think our defense did a lot of great things (during the season). Obviously the last game was very disappointing in terms of our performance. It just wasn’t good enough,” LaFleur said in his season-ending press conference last week, after the team’s season-ending blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19.

Gray will also be charged with developing safety Darnell Savage, who was up-and-down as a rookie starter this past season after being selected with the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft, and 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson, who has struggled to earn playing time in his first two seasons despite his draft status. While versatile veteran Tramon Williams is set to become a free agent and may not return at age 36, Gray will have other youngsters in the back end, including cornerback Chandon Sullivan and hybrid safety Raven Greene, who got off to a promising start before a September ankle injury ended his season.