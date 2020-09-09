Packers' Rashan Gary looks to turn disappointing rookie season into breakout Year 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

GREEN BAY — Rashan Gary didn’t just spend his offseason working out and posting clips of those sessions on social media. For as much attention as those videos got when they went viral among Green Bay Packers fans on Twitter, it was what the former first-round pick did privately that might have an even greater impact on his performance this season.

He took a long, hard look at himself and his game after an admittedly disappointing season last year.

“This offseason, I went into the lab, watched a lot of film from last year,” the second-year outside linebacker and former No. 12 overall pick said in a Zoom video call with reporters last week. “And to be honest, I didn’t like the player that I was and what I was giving the Green Bay Packers.”

What he saw was a player who wasn’t as focused as he needed to be and whose fundamentals were less than stellar.

“It was me working on my hands, working on my pad level, my get-off, just different parts of my game and just coming back focused with the right mindset, to just help the team any way I can to be that impact player,” Gary continued. “To be honest, it’s just me being more comfortable, me understanding my part in the defense, and just me having fun and letting my talents be shown.”