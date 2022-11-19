Packers’ reality? ‘We're going to have to play a hell of a lot better'

GREEN BAY — Even after getting booed off the field, even after losing for the sixth time in seven weeks, even after missing throws that a four-time NFL MVP — even one with an injured thumb on his throwing hand — shouldn’t miss, Aaron Rodgers insisted late Thursday night the Green Bay Packers can win their final six games if they play up to their potential.

“Yeah,” the veteran quarterback said in the immediate aftermath of his team’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. “I don’t see why not.”

Asked the obvious corollary question to his why not response — Why? — Rodgers was short on reasons.

He pointed to the emergence of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson over the past two games, the return of veteran wideout/security blanket Randall Cobb, the offense’s ability to run the ball effectively on-and-off this season, albeit not against the Titans.

But, he was forced to acknowledge, some of the same problems that have gotten the Packers to an abysmal 4-7 record remain. The same team that found a way on both sides of the ball just five days earlier in a 31-28 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t replicate that performance.

“I think (the Cowboys game) showed us a lot. The possibilities,” Rodgers insisted. “This (game), we just didn’t play as complementary in all three phases.

“You’ve got to be excited about the way Christian’s played the last two (games). ‘Cobby’ coming back, that was a big jolt for us. (But) we need to run the ball effectively to win, and didn’t do that (against the Titans).

“Not a lot of margin for error for us.”

A day later, coach Matt LaFleur was echoing the same reality. And he was also still searching for answers, for everything from a defense that continues to have the same busted coverages to an offense that can’t get out of its own way to a coaching staff that appears to be struggling mightily with its messaging and teaching the details.

“Every team has the same goal coming into the season, and I think for some, it’s more realistic than others,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters Friday afternoon at Lambeau Field. “We were one of those teams that definitely believed — and I’m not saying that it can’t happen. But we’re going to have to play a hell of a lot better, and we’re going to have to coach a hell of a lot better.

“I think you’re always fighting for something, every one of these guys (as well as) myself, all the coaches. You’re always fighting for your job. Always. Every time you go out there. That’s just the reality of the league we live in and we work in. So that’s always going to be the mindset. Whether you’re in the race or not, to me, you’re always fighting for your job.”

To think a team that has won just once since their transatlantic flight went wheels-up before their London matchup with the New York Giants can reel off six straight wins and salvage its playoff hopes might be unrealistic.

Especially when you consider how neither side of the ball has shown the ability play well for extended stretches.

“You’ve got to play every week like it’s a playoff game. You’ve got to be on it,” veteran safety Adrian Amos said. “That’s just how it goes. Margin for error is small. But we put ourselves in this situation. Nobody else did. It’s our job to fight our way out.

“The last three years, we were beating up on everybody. Now, we got adversity. We’ve got to keep playing. Of course, it’s a shock when you go into the preseason and think you’re going to go 17-0.”

While the defense forced an interception and two punts against the Titans offense during the fourth quarter, that same group was letting wide receivers roam the countryside unaccompanied earlier in the game, with explosive plays leading directly to all four of Tennessee’s touchdowns.

“That was certainly disappointing,” LaFleur said, pointing out that despite bottling up running back Derrick Henry (28 carries, 87 yards) the defense gave up a whopping five plays of 30 yards or more. “I thought for the most part we did a pretty good job in the run game, defending the run. Any time you hold Derrick to under 100 yards, that’s a pretty solid effort. (But) it leaves you a little susceptible on the back end, where you’ve got to be good.

“The thing that’s disappointing is just the busts, when you have guys that don’t play their responsibility and you get guys running free. That happened on a couple of those. …

“Obviously, the execution hasn’t been to the level (we expect). But, certainly, if you see repeated mistakes, then you’ve always got to look at yourself (as coaches). … We’ve got to give ourselves a chance.”

And when the Packers were able to generate points on their first two offensive possessions of the third quarter, the offense went punt, punt, turnover on downs, turnover on downs on its four fourth-quarter possessions, with victory still within reach.

Exacerbating the problems was the fact Rodgers missed crucial throws at the worst possible times.

“You’re never going to be perfect. Certainly, I thought five days ago (against the Cowboys), he threw the ball as accurately as he has all season, and there were a couple throws (against Tennessee) that were on point,” said LaFleur, whose team’s next game is Nov. 27 at Philadelphia. “(But) I think there were a couple that he’d like to have back.”

There certainly were. Rodgers used the term “wobblers” to describe several of his missed throws, and while he said he can’t use his thumb injury as an excuse, it’s hard to imagine it isn’t affecting his accuracy.

He said in the days leading up to Thursday night’s loss the thumb needed at least a full week to start healing, but that won’t be until the team’s bye week after its Dec. 4 game at Chicago. And by then, healed thumb or not, it might be too late.

“I’ve got to throw the ball better than I did,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got to play up to our potential. If we play up to our potential, we can win our last six games. I’m confident in that. Obviously, I’ve got to play up to my potential. (Thursday night) wasn’t it.”