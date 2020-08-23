Packers 'very confident' in Boyle's ability to play if needed

GREEN BAY — It was almost 11:30 on NFL draft night in Middletown, Connecticut, and the campfire was crackling.
The temperature had dipped near the freezing mark, but Tim Boyle, his sisters Amanda and Amy, and one of Boyle’s close friends were still in the backyard, enjoying the night. Then, the Green Bay Packers traded up and were on the clock with the 26th pick in the first round.
“It was late,” Boyle remembered. “I can still remember it.”
Across the country — 2,929 miles away — Boyle’s teammate, friend and quarterback mentor, Aaron Rodgers, was tuning into the draft himself at his home in Malibu, California. Neither of them had an inkling about the tectonic shift their respective professional lives were about to sustain.
“Obviously, seeing the name ‘Jordan Love’ pop up,” Boyle confessed late last week during Packers’ training camp, which continued with its sixth practice on Saturday, “my heart drops a little bit.”
Rodgers, the team’s iconic starting quarterback who has repeatedly said he wants to play into his 40s and finish his career with the team he’d started with, poured himself a glass of tequila while are-you-all-right text messages pinged into his iPhone. But the 36-year-old two-time NFL MVP wasn’t the only one contemplating what the selection of Love, a raw-but-talented true junior quarterback from Utah State, meant for his future in Green Bay.
Yes, obviously Boyle, who’d made the 2018 roster as a longshot undrafted free agent (after stops at UConn and Eastern Kentucky) and beaten out DeShone Kizer (a former second-round pick with a blueblood college pedigree as a former Notre Dame star), knew Love’s selection wasn’t great news for him, either.
“But, at that point, it’s out of your control — and it’s time to go back to work,” Boyle said. “That’s how I approached my offseason — I don’t get paid to make those decisions. I’m here to compete and have a good time doing it and bring some smiles to the party and be the best quarterback I can be.
“By no means is it Jordan’s fault or anyone’s fault. Jordan’s a great guy and we’re obviously very lucky to have him. I think at first, it was a little shocking just from an, ‘Oh, man, we got a first-round quarterback’ and all those thoughts rush into your head. But then you settle down and go back to work.”
Strong start
A week into camp, that approach is clearly working for the 25-year-old Boyle. In no way has he shrunk from the challenge of Love’s arrival, and with the Packers’ Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota just three weeks away, it’s hard to imagine coach Matt LaFleur going into that matchup with the Vikings with Love as the next-man-up behind Rodgers — regardless of his draft status.
“I think Tim’s done an outstanding job,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Really, if you go back to last year in the preseason, I thought he had a heck of a preseason last year. He’s continued to grow. He’s had a really, really good start. I think we expected that.
“Tim’s got a lot of talent. I think, again, his future is really bright here. We’re excited about him. He’s taken every opportunity he’s had so far this year and really grown from where he was last year — and I thought last year was pretty good. He’s proven himself day-in and day-out. Glad we have him. Again, with Aaron back there, you hope you never have to go that route.
“But if we did, I feel very confident we can win games with Tim Boyle.”
Over the past two preseasons, Boyle has completed 60 of 110 passes for 650 yards with nine touchdowns against two interceptions for a passer rating of 91.9, including an NFL-best 112.9 passer rating last summer in exhibition play. With no preseason games this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with all on-field work during organized team activity practices and minicamps wiped out by the novel coronavirus, the odds are stacked against the 21-year-old Love getting enough meaningful work to prepare him to be Rodgers’ primary backup.
And even if Love had gotten ample on-field prep work after the draft, he would still have had to earn the No. 2 job with his performance rather than being handed it because of his draft status. And based on how Boyle has looked so far, Love would have had a hard time outshining Boyle.
Even though Boyle knows better than to take anything for granted at this point.
“At the end of the day, I have to get myself ready to be the best quarterback possible whether I’m ‘2,’ or ‘3’ or (practice) squad. Whatever they have me doing, I just want to help the team,” Boyle said. “The upper management can handle those situations, but I’m just going to handle my reps and be there for Aaron and be there for Jordan and continue to be a good, positive shining light on this team. Hopefully.”
Although Boyle has only thrown four career regular-season passes and played just 21 total regular-season snaps in mop-up duty, he spent a full year in head coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive system last season, during which he helped prep Rodgers for each week’s opponent by doing extensive film study and preparing quizzes for Rodgers to take in quarterback meetings. Having bounced around in college — and with his first NFL head coach, Mike McCarthy, getting fired with four games left in the 2018 season — Boyle had been craving the continuity Year 2 of LaFleur’s scheme provides.
“It’s completely different for me. This is the second time in my career since I want to say high school I’ve had back-to-back systems, so it’s definitely helpful,” Boyle said. “I’ve felt comfortable. The terminology is coming to me. I’m definitely seeing the defense a lot smoother. It’s Year 2 in this system (and) Year 3, overall. Obviously being behind ‘12’ has helped me out a bunch, too. But I definitely feel comfortable, confident and in control.”
Impressing ’12’
One person who has noticed is Rodgers, who was blown away last year by how insightful Boyle was with his weekly preparations and has appreciated not only Boyle’s friendship but how his backup has helped him improve, even as he enters his 16th NFL season.
“I’ve been around Tim for a long time,” Rodgers said. “I think what has separated him in the last couple years from his competitors is how well he’s played in the preseason. He’s had two really, really good preseasons, putting up numbers and stats and moving the offense officially. That’s what allowed him to make the team his first year and to really solidify himself as a backup last year.
“But the separation that he has from any other player on the squad is his aptitude. He’s very intelligent. He understands the offense, knows the intricacies of the offense. It’s (a matter of) getting him more experience, more reps. It is different one-against-ones, it’s just a different type of tempo and obviously slightly more talented players you’re going against. And the more reps you can get with the No. 1s, the more experience and better feel.
“But he can do it all. He’s tall, he can move, he’s really smart at the line of scrimmage, good with his checks. He’s pretty settled in his third year.”
To hear quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett tell it, last season was one of tremendous development for Boyle, who thoroughly outperformed Kizer — a player who’d been Rodgers’ primary backup in 2018 and someone Gutekunst had given up a former first-round draft pick (defensive back Damarious Randall) to acquire.
“Tim, he became a pro last year. I thought when the competition for the backup role ended, he opened up tremendously and grew so much. He really did,” Getsy said earlier this offseason. “I think (it’s valuable to) have the opportunity to sit, watch, listen and learn, and hear from Matt and hear from Coach Hackett and from myself, and watch Aaron and listen to Aaron communicate things, you got to do that for two years now. I think Tim, the mental part of his game is at a whole other level now. We’re so lucky to have him.”
Said Boyle: “I don’t think a lot of people understand just the backup’s role on a game week is to support the room. Obviously, that starts with me being there for Aaron and doing what he needs me to do from a test standpoint or watching film. My job is to be there and support him. I think last year I was able to speak openly and I wasn’t that shy anymore. I felt like I had a voice and I felt respected, which was nice.
“Being around ‘12’ is helpful from a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint. I felt like it came to me last year. I felt comfortable being in the room and I felt respected, which was obviously appreciated.”
‘That falls on me’
The final frontier for Boyle, of course, is to show how far he’s come in an actual game that counts. For his career, Boyle has played just 21 career regular-season snaps, and while he doesn’t want to see anything happen to Rodgers, he also believes he would be up to the task if disaster struck.
But for now, Boyle doesn’t have time to think about how far he’s come, or worry about Love’s presence altering his career arc. At this point, it’s all about staying in the moment — and being ready.
“Truthfully, I always believed that I could play in the NFL and I had the talent. I just needed the right kind of motivation and players around me and coaches — and I think I found that here,” Boyle said. “I’ve definitely had a few of those moments where you kind of just take a step back and you think about the journey and the perseverance and a smile starts creeping up on your face a little bit. But I don’t really stay in those moments. It’s always back to work because there’s always competition and my career could be very short. That’s completely determined on what I do and what I bring to the table. That falls on me.
“I’m going to do what I can do to help the team and get myself ready to be the best player I can be and for the team. And drafting a quarterback in the first round, if anything, gave me some extra motivation this offseason to get my mind right, get my body right and come into training camp and attack it.”
