Packing a punch

“I think the priority is — Zim [coach Mike Zimmer] says it the best — don’t let the receiver catch the ball,” General Manager Rick Spielman said. “He’s a young kid that’s still maturing and growing into his body, but he has such unique length, and the athleticism that goes along with that length gives him a chance to be a really good corner in this league.”

Whether Dantzler has the physical traits to handle NFL receivers could determine how successful he is at carrying out Zimmer’s edict for his corners. He added weight before the combine, following a program from Mississippi State nutritionist Pamela Bartz, but said he’s always had a high metabolism that leaves him struggling to keep his weight up. He weighed in at 188 pounds at the combine, and said last week he’s up to 190 now.

“That’s something I knew I’d have to work on — get stronger, get better,” he said. “I’ve been doing that. I’m trying to do all the things [where] I had a weakness in my game when I was in college.”

The clip of Dantzler’s 40-yard dash, Spielman said, gave the Vikings’ scouts another chance to hand-time him off the video. “You can tell if it’s a 4.6 or a 4.3,” Spielman said. “Usually, it’s somewhere in between.”