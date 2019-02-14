The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 12, 1919
Valentine day next Friday.
THE BOYS ARE COMING HOME! One by one they come back to the old haunts.
It is a goodly sight to gaze upon the faces of the boys who “beat the boche,” as each train brings them back to the old home. In a few months tine, all will be with us again—except that silent few who sleep in France and to whose memory our heads are bowed our eyes dimmed, and our hearts subduded in mingled grief and pride.
$2.00! Remember the Censor is $2.00 a year to all subscribers who do not pay in advance.
After six months in the service in the medical corps, Lieutenant M. R. Sathe has returned and resumed his practice. Previous to the war, Dr. Sathe was with Christenson & Gunderson of LaCrosse, and his return to Viroqua is a valuable addition to our corps of phy7sicians.
One lot of calico 16c; ladies’ and children’s winter coats at half price; men’s $2.25 blue stripe overalls $2; all our men’s work shirts at $1. C.H. Ostrem.
The utter stagnation existing in tobacco the past weeks has been broken this week, and buyers representing many of the local and foreign concerns have been in the field in a small….offers made range from 20c a pound for that in poor condition to 30c for top-notch leaf.
….the ban on public gatherings should be continued for ten days. If all is well, church services will be resumed on the 23rd, schools opening the following day.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 17, 1944
75 years ago
Al Thelen of La Farge was among 46 dairy leaders from as many counties who received statewide recognition at the meeting of the Wisconsin Dairymen’s association in Madison Feb. 7th. Mr. Thelen was presented with a framed certificate designating him key dairyman for Vernon County. The Wisconsin Dairymen’s Association plans to present a “county key dairyman” award each year to one farmer in every county that has nominated its choice for the honor.
This week the Vernon County Red Cross is again sending another large shipment of knit goods which will be available for men in the armed forces. The shipment includes the items set forth below, which articles represent many hours of work on the part of cooperative volunteer knitters of Vernon County. Their kind help is very much appreciated by the members of the armed services. Army: V-neck sleeveless sweaters, 102; turtle-neck sweaters, 15; mufflers, 23; wristlets, 34 pair; helmets, 11; gloves, 9; cap muffler, 1. Navy: turtle-neck sweaters, 29; gloves, 6; helmets, 2.
By good pasture planning, many Vernon farmers are giving their dairy herds plenty of feed all summer long. The job is one of keeping permanent pastures productive and temporary pastured on hand an d ready to five the other a rest. A number of farmers practice renovation of pastures that can’t be plowed. Tearing up of the old sod, application of fertilizer and lime, and reseeding with vigorous legumes brings remarkable yield increases for half a dozen succeeding years.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 13, 1969
50 years ago
Sean Connery is starring in two films showing at the Temple Theatre this week: “Thunderball” at 9:06 p.m. only and “From Russia with Love” at 7:00 and 11:18 p.m.. There is a special Sunday matinee for children at 1 and 3 p.m., when all children, for 35¢, can view “Dog of Flanders”.
Deaths: Joseph B. Fladhammer, 77; Emmet Moody Fazel, 69; Emil Frank Kerska, 60;James Judson Kast, 78; Inger (Christianson) Ellefson, 88; Baby Girl Torgerson, newborn; Floyd E. Sharp, 23; Fred Jacobus, 94.
The lawsuit by 11 students against the Viroqua Area School Board of Education members, two administrators, and five teachers has been dropped. Action was completed by the U.S. District Court on January 7. Judge James Doyle of Madison dismissed the action with the legal phrase “dismissed with prejudice” which means the action cannot be brought up again.
The Viroqua Common Council met Tuesday night to consider the Jeremiah Rusk home and corner as a historical attraction. Clyde Brewer emphasized it was not sought as a historical museum but as a historical site to honor the former Governor, first Secretary of Agriculture when it achieved Cabinet stature, County official and state legislator. After discussion about the property being in poor condition and difficult to protect from vandalism because of its being vacant, it was voted to refer the matter to the Public Property Committee for a report on February 25.
Adrian Watt pushed Bjorn Wirkola in the 46th annual Snowflake Tournament Sunday, but came up short of defeating the ace Norwegian jumper. Wirkola had 306 and 310 official jumps for a total of 215.4 points. Watt had 300 and 314-foot jumps and 206 total points for second place.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 17, 1994
25 years ago
About 75 residents of La Farge turned out for a public hearing about the federally owned La Farge Dam Project. The meeting was held under the auspices of the Wisconsin Senate Committee of Environment and Energy. They heard testimony on the bill that proposed the return of the project land to state ownership. The goal was to create a Kickapoo Valley Reserve to be used for education, recreation and low impact tourism. More than half of the speakers were for the state bill and the rest were against the bill since they argued that the land should be returned to the original owners or their heirs.
The Franklin Township farmer, William Harless, was sentenced to eight years in prison for his involvement in the growing of $1.5 million dollars’ worth of marijuana. The marijuana had been grown on his property.
Duane Campton of Viroqua was charged with the shooting of two dogs. The charges included both felony and misdemeanor counts. Campton was charged with mistreating animals and intentionally killing a dog. As a class “E” felony, he could receive up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The Westby School Board primary narrowed the field of 13 to 8 candidates. For seat No. 3, David Eggen received the highest vote total and will face challenger Jean Beck who came in second in the general election in the spring. The three at-large seats yielded Dorothy Kjelland as the top vote getter. Five other candidates won spots on the spring ballot.
The Westby School Board voted to postpone for 60 days a decision on whether to stay on the state charter school waiting list. The board wanted more time to determine whether Westby schools had the staff and resources needed to implement a charter school.
Kyle Buros of Westby won a spot to compete at the U.S. Junior National Ski Jumping Championships in Michigan. Buros, who is 14, was a member of the Westby Snowflake Ski Club.
The Viroqua High School basketball team won its first ever Coulee championship with a 10-0 conference record. The Blackhawks were also ranked No. 16 in the state.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 19, 2009
10 years ago
On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the Viroqua Elementary fifth-grade Math Knowledge Bowl members competed in Sparta. In the Team Round, Viroqua came up short of first place by just one-half point.
Viroqua senior Tashah Overbo and Westby Area High School senior Brenna Gibbons were both honored with the awards of Excellence at the Womens Sports Advocates of Wisconsin award banquet in Milwaukee, Saturday, February 7.
The Vernon County Combined Tactical Unit including officers from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Westby Police Department, Viroqua Police Department and Hillsboro Police Department received the SWAT Team of the Year Award for 2008 presented by the Association of SWAT Personnel in Brookfield, Tuesday, Feb. 10. The team received the award for its work in the capture of Robert Bayliss in Richland Center in April of 2008.
Cosette and Jared Henden were selected to participate in the National Band Association’s 2009 All-State Band at Wisconsin Rapids High School Performing Arts Center on Jan. 24.
Rep. Lee Nerison, R-Westby, has earned the Wisconsin Pork Association’s “Friend of the Industry” award for 2008. The award is presented to a legislator who provides leadership on legislation that helps the pork industry and related interests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.