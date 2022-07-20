Paige Zimmerman: Ways to prepare vegetables

We all know that eating vegetables is important, but sometimes it can be challenging to incorporate them into meals and snacks. If the challenge comes from cooking and eating them the same way each time, try preparing them a different way. Vegetable dishes should be flavorful and appetizing. Here are a few ways to prepare vegetables:

Raw Vegetables: Sometimes the best way to enjoy vegetables is to not cook them at all. Enjoy a variety of greens and other vegetables in a salad or arrange them on a vegetable platter.

Steamed Vegetables: Steaming vegetables makes them tender, bright, flavorful, and retain most of their nutrients. Steaming is a great method for asparagus, broccoli, or greens. The frozen steamer bags from the grocery store can be an easy and affordable way to add vegetables to meals.

Sautéed Vegetables:

Sautéing vegetables can be quick and easy. Sautéing is a fast method of cooking, so the vegetables keep most of their nutrients. Many vegetables can be sautéed including mushrooms, onions, green beans, peppers, pea pods, zucchini, and asparagus.

Roasted Vegetables: All vegetables can be roasted, making it an easy way to use up vegetables that may be close to spoiling in the refrigerator. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and add your chopped vegetables. Drizzle with a little bit of olive oil, add any seasonings you enjoy, then roast in the oven until the vegetables are cooked through and a bit crispy.

Grilled Vegetables:

Grilling vegetables is a perfect way to prepare them this time of year. Put the vegetables in a grill basket, in tin foil, or right on the grill to cook them. Try marinating the vegetables before putting them on the grill or season with your favorite herbs and spices to add flavor.

Once you try different methods of preparing vegetables, you will learn your favorite ways to enjoy them. Incorporate different vegetables at meals to get a variety of vitamins and minerals. Make your plate colorful! This time of year, there is a wide selection of fresh vegetables available at local farmer’s markets. Taking the family to the markets can be a fun way to pick out new produce to try.

Grilled Vegetables

2 bell peppers, quartered

2 zucchinis, sliced

8 ounces mushrooms

1 stalk asparagus

2 yellow squash, sliced

2 cobs of corn, cut into thirds

1 red onion, sliced

For the marinade:

¼ cup olive oil

3 garlic cloves, sliced

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ lemon, juiced

Instructions: Add bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, asparagus, squash, corn, and red onion to a large bowl.

Preparing the marinade: In a small bowl add the olive oil, garlic, pepper, salt, crushed red pepper, and lemon juice. Pour on top of the vegetables and toss. Preheat the grill to medium high heat. Add the vegetables to grill. You can put the vegetables on a skewer or use a grill basket. Cook the mushrooms and asparagus for about 3-4 minutes and the rest of the vegetables for 5-7 minutes, until they start to soften and have a nice char.