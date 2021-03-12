Pandemic: High school sports shut down one year ago today

None of them knew exactly what they were getting into as they marched forward in an attempt to win their biggest games of the season.
One year ago, high school basketball coaches and players alike were more focused opponents than what was about to happen across the world because ... why wouldn’t they?
Most had heard of COVID-19 by that point, but no one really knew what to expect from it in coming weeks let alone that day. By the time they went to sleep that night, they knew a lot more, and they were done playing.
Girls basketball teams were in Green Bay competing for WIAA state championships, and boys teams were scattered around the area and beginning sectionals. Caledonia’s boys were trying to qualify for the Minnesota’s Class AA state tournament.
“We knew about what was happening,” said Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball coach Joey Arneson, whose team won a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the Resch Center just before the announcement. “We knew they were limiting attendance for the tournament, but I wasn’t aware of anything possibly happening with games until just before we played.”
March 12, 2020. One year ago today. The night the pandemic shut down high school sports in Wisconsin.
“We got our win and were anticipating playing Melrose-Mindoro for the (Division 4) title for the third consecutive year,” Aquinas girls coach Dave Donarski said. “What a great night for our area.
“What gives me chills even now is the text that I got saying it was over.”
Four girls basketball teams from the Coulee Region qualified for the state tournament. Three of them — Aquinas, Melrose-Mindoro, Arcadia — received the chance to play with Bangor heading home the next day without an opportunity to even compete.
The Blugolds and Mustangs won semifinals that day. Arcadia, one of two qualifying teams going home with a sense closure, lost its Division 3 semifinal that afternoon.
Soon, spring sports were off. Teams from some schools were able to start practicing certain sports again in August, but the strangest stretch of high school athletics in this generation began exactly one year ago.
What still rings true with coaches involved is the pain involved with telling players that what they had worked so hard to accomplish was suddenly over. And what coaches in Wisconsin had to do that night was followed by coaches in Minnesota doing the same thing a day later.
“There was a statement that went out at 12:30 (p.m.) the day after we won (a section final),” Caledonia boys coach Brad King said. “We get in touch with everyone and decided to meet at 3 (p.m.) to talk about it, but once everyone knew, there wasn’t a lot to talk about.
“It was just sad.”
The Warriors had just beaten Stewartville 71-53 at the Rochester Civic Center. They were 28-1 with their only loss coming to Minnehaha Academy and looking at a likely No. 1 seed for the tournament.
Caledonia had a chance to win it all, but it wasn’t going to happen.
Central’s boys knocked off top-ranked Onalaska and were one victory away from qualifying for its fifth straight state tournament. Onalaska Luther’s boys had just beaten Aquinas and were one win over Unity away their first WIAA state tournament.
Blair-Taylor’s boys were fresh off a big win over Bangor and had a good chance to return to state.
Noah King, who now plays for Kirkwood College (Iowa), had played his last game for Caledonia. He joined Central’s Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis and Terrance Thompson, Aquinas’ Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker and Taylor Theusch and Melrose-Mindoro’s Emily Herzberg, Mesa Byom and Calette Lockington on a list of future college players unable to finish their high school careers under the expected terms.
If there was one thing any of them could cling to, it was that they knew to make the most of their final opportunities just in case.
Donarski, Arneson and King all said they told their players to compete like it was their last game, and all of their teams won.
“We accomplished a very big goal of ours, and that was to get another chance to play Aquinas,” Arneson said. “And then that was it.”