Pandemic: High school sports shut down one year ago today

None of them knew exactly what they were getting into as they marched forward in an attempt to win their biggest games of the season.

One year ago, high school basketball coaches and players alike were more focused opponents than what was about to happen across the world because ... why wouldn’t they?

Most had heard of COVID-19 by that point, but no one really knew what to expect from it in coming weeks let alone that day. By the time they went to sleep that night, they knew a lot more, and they were done playing.

Girls basketball teams were in Green Bay competing for WIAA state championships, and boys teams were scattered around the area and beginning sectionals. Caledonia’s boys were trying to qualify for the Minnesota’s Class AA state tournament.

“We knew about what was happening,” said Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball coach Joey Arneson, whose team won a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the Resch Center just before the announcement. “We knew they were limiting attendance for the tournament, but I wasn’t aware of anything possibly happening with games until just before we played.”

March 12, 2020. One year ago today. The night the pandemic shut down high school sports in Wisconsin.