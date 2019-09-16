1. Police Car. 2. Color Guard. 3. Parade Grand Marshals - Warrens VFW. 4. 204th Army Band - National Anthem 5. Town of Lincoln Fire Department. 6. 2019-20 New Warrens Cranberry Festival Royalty. 7. Cinderella "Pumpkin" Carriage. 8. 2018-19 outgoing Warrens Cranberry Festival Royalty. 9. 2019-20 Warrens Cranberry Festival Royalty Contestant. 10. Be our Guest Winners - "Peace Love Cranfest."
11. Tomah High School Band. 12. Cashton Fall Festival. 13. Graceland Fruit Wisconsin. 14. Dawn Erickson. 14A. Miss Wisconsin. 15. Wood Racing. 16. Monroe County Crime Stoppers. 17. Granton Fall Festival. 18. Tomah Middle School Band. 19. Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen. 20. Golden Eagle Roofing.
21. La Crosse Cty. Voiture 830 of the Forty & Eight. 22. Trempealeau Lions Catfish Days Royalty. 23. Uncle Sam & Miss Liberty. 24. Westby Snowflake Ski & Golf Club. 25. Ben Bikin/ Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce. 26. Adams-Friendship Middle School Band. 27. Clark County Fairest of the Fair. 28. The Mayberry Guru. 29. 2019 Spring Grove Sytennde Mai Royalty
31. Eleva Broiler Festival. 32. T.J. Howell's "Rocket Cycle." 33. Elk Mound High School band. 34. Dunkin Donuts. 35. Westby Syttende Mai Royalty. 36. Josh The Juggler. 37. Flocks Heating & Air Conditioning. 38. Old Style Auto Club. 39. Sparta Butterfest.40. Rochester Merry Medics.
41. Houston Hoedown Days Royalty. 42. Mauston High School band. 43. Miss Greenwood Royalty. 44. Don Finck. 45. Eugene Finck. 46. Strand Enterprises Snowmobile Racer. 47. Alma Center Lions Strawberry Festival. 48. Jellystone Park Train. 48A. Warrens Area Youth Association. 49. Fort McCoy Fire & Emergency Services. 50. St. Louis Park Parktacular Ambassadors.
51. Dax Trucking. 52. Miss Wild West Royalty. 53. Rochester Dragon Patrol. 54. Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy. 55. Spring Grove Sytennde Mai Royalty. 56. Save Second Base. 57. Juneau County Fairest of the Fair. 58. Black River Falls High School Band. 59. Bradley Schroeder. 60 Wounded Veterans Ride
61 T.J. Howell's "Everyone's Favorite Tow Truck.". 62. Taylor Old Fashioned Days. 63. Tomah DNR. 64. Miss Black River Falls. 65. Tim Howell's Specialty Unit. 66. Onalaska Luther High School Band. 68. Miss Independence. 70. Girl Scout Troops 7118 & 7755
72. Miss Jackson County. 74. Forever Karner Blue Butterflies. 75. Sparta High School Band. 76. Miss Karner Blue Butterfly Royalty. 77. Warrens Yak Club. 78. Sparta Lions Club 79. Miss Neillsville.
81. Cashton High School Band. 83. Miss Stanley. 85. Miss Whitehall Beef & Dairy Days. 86. Guardians of the Children. 87. Miss Wisconsin United States Pageant. 91. Wa Du Shuda Royalty. 93. Cadott Nabor Days Royalty
