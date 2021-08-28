Paralympic Games: Wheelchair rugby smashes stereotypes at the Paralympics

“That movie, while brash at times, really helped change minds about Paralympic sports,” he said. “We’re a bunch of guys or girls with disabilities, but we’re athletes first — athletes first, disabilities second. We come to play hard just like anyone else.”

Delagrave is described as the “heart and soul” of the team, and it’s Chuck Aoki who is probably the star. He scored 27 tries against Australia, topping the 25 by Australia’s Ryley Batt. Tries are each worth one point.

Ditto for Aoki and “Murderball.”

“It’s how I found the sport,” he said. “It really redefined what people with disabilities could do. It showed we weren’t just people who sat at home and felt sorry for ourselves. We were active, we were alive, we were cool and we were jerks sometimes. We were just people with flaws and strengths.”

Aoki said he was born with a rare genetic condition that doesn’t leave him with any sensation of feeling in his arms or legs.

“A lot of people with disabilities get told not to do things — they can’t to this, they can’t do that. I think the sport just gives people back that sense of a competitive edge and you feel alive doing it. There’s nothing like it.”