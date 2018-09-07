Mary Vangen 1972-73
Mary Bringe 1973-74
Carol Fanta 1974-75
Becky Lewison 1975-76
Bonnie Bagstad 1976-77*
Celia Weber 1977-78
Sue Gronning 1978-79
Sandra Solverson 1979-80
Kim Eide 1980-81
Kristine Nelson 1981-82
Donna Role 1982-83
Bonnie Carlson 1983-84
Jenny Stamper 1984-85
Karen Brye 1984-85
Linda Jambois 1985-86
Sara Reed 1986-87
Sonya Granger 1987-88
Christine Parkyn 1988-89
Jennifer Slack 1989-90
Kristen Woodhouse 1990-91
Cathy Steinhoff 1991-92
Brenda Peterson 1992-93
Stacey Volden 1993-94
Sarah Parkyn 1994-95
Gail Roethel 1995-96
Laura Lambert 1996-97
Kim Mlsna 1997-98
Shelley Solverson 1998-99
Ashley Barnes 1999-00
Jennifer Hoyum 2000-01
Natalie Walleser 2001-02
Gail Wubbenhorst 2002-03
Angela Lambert 2003-04
Amanda Arentz 2004-05
Erin Nerison 2005-06
Meghan Arentz 2006-07
Leah Sheldon 2007-08
Kari Johnson 2008-09
Laci Mickelson 2009-10
Alexis Nickelotti 2010-11*
Laura Hornby 2011-12
Katelyn Fauske 2012-13
Margaret Nickelotti 2013-14
Alexis Dunnum 2014-15
Megan Bakkum 2015-16
Ashley Keenan 2016-17
Allison Hardy 2017-2018
*State Fairest of the Fairs
