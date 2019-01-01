SOUTH BEND, Ind. — David Pastrnak delivered once again. Patrice Bergeron showed off his all-around game, and Tuukka Rask made a couple of big stops.
Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Rask made 36 saves and the Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame.
“You want to win those games when you’re on the big stage like that,” Bergeron said. “I know it’s a regular-season game, but still you know the meaning’s different when you’re playing in front of 76,000 people and on national TV. So we know what’s at stake with those games and we want to make the most of it.”
Bergeron, Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand also scored as Boston won for the second time in three appearances in the NHL’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day. The Bruins went 2 for 5 with the man advantage and killed off each of the Blackhawks’ four power plays.
The game was tied at 2 when Boston (22-14-4) caught a break in the third period — a little luck at the home of the Fighting Irish. Matt Grzelcyk’s big slap shot went off teammate Chris Wagner in front, but Kuraly beat Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling to the rebound and backhanded the puck past Cam Ward at 10:20.
“Big goal,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.
Backed by most of the sellout crowd of 76,126 in perfect conditions for outdoor hockey — the game-time temperature was 35.5 degrees, and a gray, overcast sky took the sun out of the equation — Chicago pushed hard for the tying score in the closing minutes, but came up empty.
Jonathan Toews sent a shot off the post after the Blackhawks pulled Ward for an extra attacker with about 1:30 left. Marchand then added an empty-netter for his 13th of the season.
