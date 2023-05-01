1. Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"My name is Pat Heim, a resident of St. Charles and candidate running for Winona County Commissioner, District 3.

"My wife, Wendy, and I have been married 31 years and have two adult children and two grandsons. We live a conservative lifestyle and work hard for everything we have.

"I have lived in Winona County my entire life and was raised on the Heim Family Century Farm SW of Crystal Springs. I was actively involved in 4-H & FFA, as were my children. I’m a former dairy/crop farmer with utmost understanding for the commitment and challenges farmers face. I have been a real estate agent for the past 20+ years. Additionally, I’m active in the construction trades, having a wealth of knowledge in those capacities. Currently, I serve on the City of St. Charles Planning and Zoning Committee. My hobbies include hunting, fishing, and spending time with my family."

2. Why are you interested in this position?

"I am excited about this opportunity to represent the community, following in the footsteps of my heritage. My great father, Edward J. (“EJ”) Heim, was a Winona County Commissioner; my grandfather, Anthony E. (“Tony”) Heim Sr., served for the Winona County Planning & Zoning and Winona County ASCS Committee (which is now FSA); and my dad, Anthony G. (“Jerry”) Heim Jr., held the title of Winona County Commissioner District 3 for multiple terms. I’ve considered candidacy for quite a while, but the timing wasn’t right then. At this point in life, I now can devote my undivided attention to serving the residents of Winona County."

3. What experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

"My strong work ethic and proven ability to effectively handle multiple competing priorities make me an exceptional candidate for this position. In fact, I thrive in stressful situations. I have a high degree of credibility, interact well with others, and am dedicated to mutual respect. Reputable sources acknowledge me to be an active listener, critical thinker, and resourceful problem solver. I’m comfortable asking tough questions, sharing ideas, and clarifying uncertainties."

4. What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

"This election is not about me or 'my' agenda…it’s about the community and the future of Winona County. Elections need candidates, and candidates need voters to make informed choices.

"These past weeks I’ve attended meetings, fielded phone calls, answered emails, knocked on doors, and have been stopped by constituents to help me understand their concerns...what they are happy with and what they might like to see change. Resoundingly, I’ve heard we need to consider air/water quality, renewable energy, fish kills, manure digester systems, animal caps, road maintenance/repair, tax reassessment, rank-choice voting, and electronic ballot boxes.

"My personal topics of importance include preserving natural resources, supporting local farmers, getting road projects back on track, property tax reevaluation, scrutiny of expenditures, and a thriving community. It’s also imperative that youth remain active in productive outlets (i.e., education, worship, 4-H, FFA, athletics, hunting/fishing, and other extracurriculars) to become well-rounded, disciplined, and confident individuals."

5. How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

"As your Winona County Commissioner, I pledge to listen, research, and make informed decisions that best benefit the residents of Winona County District 3. Allow me to be your voice, find efficiencies, ask the hard questions, demand accountability, think outside-the-box, and navigate solutions.

"I would also like to see more user-friendly county resources such as an interactive website with easy-to-find data and links to details for things like grant application/deadlines, health and wellbeing toolkits, meeting calendar (dates, times, topics, agendas/minutes), water testing/results, etc.

"I would be honored to earn your vote at the primary election on Tuesday, May 9th and again at the general election on Tuesday, August 8th. Put my experience and commitment to work for you for impactful results!

"As always, I welcome your phone call, text, email, or face-to-face meetings (individually or as a group). Phone: 507-273-9344 Email: patheim1973@gmail.com"