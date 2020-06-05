Patrick Testin: Best wishes to the Class of 2020

High school graduation is a time for reflection, celebration and preparation. The class of 2020 is achieving this milestone at a challenging moment for our nation and our world. While the ability to celebrate may be curtailed, graduates still have the ability to reflect and prepare. As a result, I thought I’d take the opportunity to share some observations and suggestions.

First and foremost, it is important to remember where you come from. The values I learned growing up in a small, blue-collar Wisconsin town shaped who I am today. I learned about the golden rule, the value of honesty and hard work and the importance of compassion. I know these values are alive and well in Central and Western Wisconsin, and it’s important that the class of 2020 carry them wherever their journey takes them next.

It’s also important to be aware of the opportunities that surround us. You don’t have to leave Central or Western Wisconsin to pursue success. There are many fine universities, colleges and technical schools here, as well as a number of family-supporting jobs with excellent employers. COVID-19 has thrown up obstacles, but our communities are built to rebound — and the class of 2020 can be a big contributor to our region’s success.