Paul Kruse: Vote Barnes for Senate

The Republican candidates in this coming election are all Trump supporters, election deniers, and abortion ban supporters, until now, when they changed their tune in slick, high dollar advertising flooding the TV. Suddenly they are reasonable supporters of average workers, support abortion exceptions, and deny saying that 2020 elections were rigged. How the tune has changed!

Sen. Ron Johnson previously stated he wants to privatize Social Security, to make it and Medicare discretionary, making Congress renew them every session, tinkering, defunding, or ending them, if they want.

He is a corporate oil supporter, science denier, and said sunspots cause climate change, which he does not believe exists.

He said Listerine and horse medicine are good cures for Covid.

He said the attackers of our government on Jan. 6 were peaceful patriots, the violence was caused by antifa, the FBI, or perhaps Nancy Pelosi.

He voted every year since 2012 to ban all abortions. Now, after the Kansas vote, he’s changed his tone to allow some exceptions.

His only positive legislative accomplishment was withholding support of the 2017 Trump tax cut until an addition for “pass throughs” was added to benefit himself, and billionaire business owners like Dick Uihlein and Diane Hendricks, who contributed millions to his campaign.

He is a “career politician” who supports the rich, worships Trump, and was a fervent 2020 election denier, and abortion banner until he wasn’t. This negative senator’s time is up.

Vote Mandela Barnes! He supports the middle class, women's rights, equal rights for all.

Paul Kruse

Onalaska