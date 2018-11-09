The women of Peace Lutheran Church in Readstown will be holding their annual fall bazaar, Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The meal will feature chicken and noodles, baked beans, coleslaw, cranberries, dinner roll, pie and beverage. The cost will be $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Baked goods and holiday craft items will be for sale. A raffle drawing for a quilt and two gift certificates will take place at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.