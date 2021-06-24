PennyWise podcast: Summer travel trends? Pack your wallets and patience.

Host Teri Barr talks with Caroline Lupini, Senior Travel Rewards Analyst for Forbes Advisor, to learn what the newest survey indicates about traveling this year. Caroline unpacks the results which include some surprising trends you'll want to know, especially if you plan to travel with your kids or rent a car.
A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.