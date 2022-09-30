Perfection evades Apple Jacks

It is often said, “Some you win, some you lose and some are rained out.”

And it was true of the Apple Jacks during their 2022 season of Vintage Base Ball as they played by the rules of 1860. For the record, the Jacks won 14 games, lost one and were rained out five times.

The season marring loss took place in the last game of the season when the Fillmore Fungi trounced them 23-1. The Apple Jacks apparently put everything they had into the first game.

So let’s talk about that first game. It was played on AppleFest Saturday at Old Hickory Park and was the Jacks’ 14th win in a row. The game started with two aces in the first by the locals. In the second inning the Fungi scored four aces and the Jacks one. The Apple Jacks tallied five aces in the third to lead 8-4. They then watched their lead dissipate as Fillmore scored one ace in each of the following innings: fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth to tie the game at 8-8. The 10th, 11th and 12th innings were scoreless. But in the 13th inning Jason “Weasel” Pericak drove in Mike “Mickey” Jaquette with the winning run.

The sad outcome of the nightcap could not overcome the team’s joy in amassing the best won-lost record in its 19 seasons of their existence. Congratulations all!

“Mickey” lead all strikers by reaching base five time. Close on his heels with four were Randal “Spud” Flamm, Dave “Crash” Carlson, Jon “Numbers” Jones and Gary “Big Wease” Pericak.

The days participants were “Mickey,” Scott “Roman” Pechacek, “Weasel,” “Spud,” “Crash”, “Numbers,” “Big Wease,” Dan “Skunk” Deetz, Joel “Hefty” Affeldt, John “Kingpin” Pesch, Jared “Bear” Alexander, Bob “Two Bit” Spencer and Sam “Roundabout” Deetz. The day’s umpire was E.R. Sjogren, the tallykeeper was Becky Deetz and team photographer Cynda Solberg.

The Apple Jacks appreciate all their fans, whether they come out to the games or just follow them in The Houston County News or on Facebook

Ball players from high school to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play in 2023. If you are interested in experiencing base ball as it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill “Ho Hum” Ohm at 507-895-6912.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society.