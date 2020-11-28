PET OF THE MONTH: Gypsy

Gypsy is a 1.5-year-old, black w/white, spayed female.

Gypsy is a beauty in need of a calm home with another cat to keep her company. This sweet girl was very shy at the shelter and didn’t blossom until she had spent a few weeks in her foster home.

She is a free spirit who doesn’t like being confined to a kennel or small room – once her foster mom let her out of her room to explore the house, she made a complete turn-around! She is still skittish at loud noises or if approached too quickly, but now that she’s comfortable, she comes begging for pets and playtime.

Gypsy LOVES belly rubs and head scratches and would be happy to hang out with you for hours while you binge Netflix this winter. She is very playful with the other cats in her foster home too and really relies on them for comfort and confidence - all she wants to do is play, wrestle, and snuggle with them. As long as she has a patient family, a kitty friend to help show her the ropes, and plenty of space to explore in her new home, we’re sure she will do wonderfully!

Gypsy loves cats! She may do OK with calm, respectful dogs if introduced properly but probably not rambunctious ones that might chase and startle her. She’ll do best in a home without kids under 10 years.

If Interested in Gypsy or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0