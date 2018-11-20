Brooklynn
Brooklynn

Brooklynn is a 3-year-old, spayed female who is current on vaccinations.

Brooklynn loves attention.

She will rub all over you and knead until you give her plenty of pets.

Brooklynn is the sweetest and would benefit from living in a home with plenty of beds to nap on and her favorite people to cuddle with.

She should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.

Visit Brooklyn or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

