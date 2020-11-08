PET OF THE WEEK: GINNY

Ginny is a 5-month-old, brown tiger, spayed female who came to CRHS as a stray and needed a little time and socialization before adoption. She went into foster and has been thriving!

Her foster mom says she's an absolute delight to be around and is a big, healthy kitten. She is an energetic young girl with lots of life and love to give! Ginny loves to spend her time in her foster home playing with her toys and especially the other cats in her foster home!

Ginny may still be nervous initially in her new home and will need time to adjust but having another cat in the home really helps her! It has boosted her confidence and has helped her learn that people aren't so scary!

This lovebug can't wait to come home with you! Because of her love for her feline friends, Ginny is required to go home or be adopted with another kitty.

Due to her initially timid demeanor, she would be happiest in a lower key home without high energy dogs and children. Any child in her new home should be 9 years or older.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0