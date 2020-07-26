Pet of the Week

Van Gogh is the Coulee Humane Society’s resident superstar, meaning his adoption fee has been waived. He is a 2-year-old, black neutered cat used to life outdoors and is looking for a home that has a job or two for him to do. Van Gogh hasn’t had much experience around people and is still learning that they aren’t scary. Once he gets familiar, he’s a sucker for head and chin rubs. He would be happiest in an outdoor home, helping his new family with pest control. He should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction, but likely doesn’t have much experience with children. Van Gogh might be nervous, and should adjust if given his own space to get comfortable and retreat to. He is FIV positive.