Pet of the Week

Fajita is a spayed two-year-old tortoiseshell-tabby with a sweet face and sweeter meow. She is unsure in a new place and will need a short time to get comfortable in her new home. She loves burrowing under blankets and will pop her head out to greet you as she gets more comfortable. In her previous home, Fajita was very active, always looking for the next toy to chase. She will need someone who can provide lots of toys, scratching posts or cat trees to climb and keep her preoccupied. She should do well with other cats if given proper introductions, and would prefer a home without high-energy dogs or children who might chase or scare her (9+).