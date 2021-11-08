PETS OF THE WEEK: Mac and Gizmo

Meet Mac!

Mac is a big mushy ball of love looking for a family to spoil him with affection. This handsome meatball is a staff favorite because he is just so sweet, gentle, snuggly and his butt is always wiggling! He is currently in a foster home with another friendly and playful male dog and they get along great.

He loves to go for long walks and he especially loves stuffed toys . He has a great moderate energy level and is easy to please. He will make a wonderful addition to almost any family!

Mac is 3 years old and weighs 70 pounds. He is house trained and should do well in his new home with a consistent routine. He is currently getting medicated baths twice a week to clear up a skin infection. While he is being treated he is available to Foster-To-Adopt!

Meet Gizmo!

Gizmo is a staff favorite here- not only is he a big, handsome boy but he also has the best personality! Gizmo is a confident cat who adjusts well in new situations and made himself right at home here. He loves being around people and has the cutest old man meow when he wants your love (which is often). He enjoys spending his time hanging out with his favorite people, laying in piles of cat nip and watching the birds. Gizmo may be "senior aged" but he has plenty of pep in his step and even enjoys playtime on occasion! Gizmo is the best boy and we're sure you'll love him as much as we do! He should do well with other pets and respectful children of any age.

Gizmo is diabetic and will need medication daily to regulate this. To help him find his fur-ever home sooner, his adoption fee has been reduced to just $15! Gizmo is a 9 year old neutered male. He is microchipped and current on vaccinations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0