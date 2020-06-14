Pets of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Coulee Region Humane Society has an abundance of pets ready for adoption and will begin a promotion through the end of June to “Name Your Adoption Fee” for all cats ages one year and older.

Cali is an 11-year-old spayed calico looking for a place to call home. This classic calico is a little older and prefers to spend her days lounging and relaxing. She appreciates her space but will be sure to let her people know when she wants attention. Her perfect home would be a quiet space with plenty of time to get comfortable and lots of fluffy beds to spend her days snoozing on. Cali has lived with other cats previously and has done well, and would do best in a home with other calm, respectful pets that won’t startle or chase her. She prefers peace and quiet and would do better in a home without young children.

King is a seven-year-old pit bull/cur mix, neutered and looking for an active, adult-only home. Don’t let his age fool you — he still has plenty of energy and loves to play fetch. He was house trained in his previous home and should do well given time and a consistent routine in his new home. King is looking for an adult family because he can be mouthy when playing and startles easily when sleeping. He may do well with another dog given proper introductions, but the Humane Society requires a dog meet to ensure a good match. King likes his space but is most often a social dog who would make a great running or hiking buddy.

Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

