MADISON (AP) — Gov.-elect Tony Evers on Friday named La Crosse County native Brad Pfaff to lead the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
But Republican state senators reacted with “serious concerns” to Evers’ pick of a roads lobbyist to head the Department of Transportation, putting his confirmation in peril, the Senate’s leader said Friday.
Evers on Friday named four Cabinet members, including Craig Thompson to head the agency in charge of maintaining and building the state’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
Thompson is well known in the Capitol for his work lobbying lawmakers as executive director of the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin since 2007. The group, founded in 1971, represents more than 400 businesses, unions, citizen groups, local units of government and individuals. It has been a strong advocate for raising taxes and fees to improve the condition of Wisconsin’s roads.
His selection drew widespread praise from a wide array of groups representing Wisconsin counties, towns and municipalities, businesses and economic development groups and road builders. Even former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who is no relation, said Thompson was a good choice.
But none of them have a vote on his confirmation.
One who does, Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, called Thompson “a provocative figure” and a “long-time advocate for special interests.”
“Governor-elect Evers would be better served by nominating someone who worked in a less controversial role during previous policy debates,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.
Republican Sen. Duey Stroebel said it was “deeply worrying” to have Thompson in charge of awarding transportation contracts because of his current work representing road builders.
“I want to ensure the public can rely on a fair and transparent system free of favoritism,” Stroebel said.
Neither senator said how they would vote on confirmation.
Republicans will hold a 19-14 majority next year, meaning three of them could block any single appointee from getting the 17 votes needed to be confirmed.
Transportation funding has stymied the Legislature in recent years, with Assembly Republicans proposing a gas tax hike in 2017 only to be blocked by Senate Republicans and Gov. Scott Walker. The budget signed by Walker, passed three months late, increased borrowing to pay for roads instead of raising taxes.
Pfaff has worked as deputy chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, a Democrat from La Crosse, since 2017. Pfaff was born and raised on a dairy farm in La Crosse County. He lost to Republican Dan Kapanke in the 32nd Senate District race, and Pfaff worked in President Barack Obama’s administration as executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.
Pfaff replaces outgoing Secretary Sheila Harsdorf, whom Walker appointed to the position last December.
Evers has announced eight Cabinet secretaries with nine more to be named. Other appointees announced Friday were:
- Mark Afable, insurance commissioner. Afable has worked for American Family Insurance in Madison since 1994 and currently serves as its chief legal officer.
- Rebecca Cameron Valcq, chairwoman of the Public Service Commission. Valcq is a partner at the Quarles & Brady law firm in Milwaukee, where she specializes in regulator law. She previously spent 15 years as a regulatory attorney for We Energies, the state’s largest energy company.
Earlier this week, Evers made four other appointments: Joel Brennan, chief executive officer of Milwaukee’s Discovery World museum as Department of Administration secretary; Preston Cole, a member of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board as Department of Natural Resources Secretary; U.S. Marshal Kevin Carr as Department of Corrections secretary; and Sara Meaney, chief marketing officer for Milwaukee Film, as Department of Tourism secretary.
