PGA: Funny on social media, Max Homa takes his golf seriously

The message Homa delivered during the West Coast Swing, capped off by his victory at Riviera, was that he takes his golf seriously. And that starts with not taking himself too seriously, which is harder than it might seem.

He has worked tirelessly on what he calls “mental growth,” filling his head space with positive affirmation. His wife and others around him have been a big help, and Lacy delivered the goods on Sunday.

The main bullet point: Forgive quickly.

“She would give some really dumb advice every day before I play — they were very random,” he said. “Sometimes they’re somewhat wise, but they’re just out of left field, whatever she could think of. So it was kind of ironic that’s the one she came up with.”

He quickly forgave himself the missed putt for the win. Why not? He had gone the final 24 holes without a bogey at Riviera. There was nothing wrong with his game.

“I forgave myself,” he said. “I remembered the (birdie) putt I hit on 17 — I think that was clutch on 17. Wasn’t as clutch on 18, but she was helping me remember the good stuff I did today, which was a lot.”

When he walked to the left of the 10th green in a playoff and saw his ball next to a tree, he didn’t pitch a fit.