PGA: Thomas keeps clean card for 2-shot lead at Muirfield Village

Hovand was thrilled to be in this position, especially with how his week started. He was 3 over through 10 holes on Thursday and finished with six birdies over his last eight holes. He followed with rounds of 67-66.

The spotlight will be on youth — Thomas is the veteran in this group — with a few others on the fringe of contention.

Sam Burns, a 23-year-old from LSU, had a 70 and joined Kevin Streelman (71) five shots back at 11-under 205. Ian Poulter, back at Muirfield Village for the first time since 2009 because of the reconfigured schedule, had a 69 and was six shots behind, along with Rory Sabbatini, who had a 69.

“It’s going to have to be a low one tomorrow,” Poulter said.

The biggest surprise was M.J. Daffue, a 31-year-old from South Africa who played college golf at Lamar and has been struggling to make it as a pro. He was a Monday qualifier for the Workday Charity Open, getting into only his second PGA Tour event. He had to birdie his final hole Saturday morning to make the cut. And then he made an 18-foot eagle putt late in his round of 65, the best score Saturday.

He was seven shots behind and loving every minute of his time around the course Jack Nicklaus built.