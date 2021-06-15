 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO OF THE DAY
0 Comments

PHOTO OF THE DAY

  • 0
applejacks

La Crescent Apple Jacks catcher Dan “Skunk” Deetz returns the ball to pitcher Scott “Roman” Pechacek during a recent game of oldtime baseball. Playing by the baseball rules of 1860, the Apple Jacks defeated the Fillmore Fungi by a score of 31-19.

La Crescent Apple Jacks catcher Dan “Skunk” Deetz returns the ball to pitcher Scott “Roman” Pechacek during a recent game of oldtime baseball. Playing by the baseball rules of 1860, the Apple Jacks defeated the Fillmore Fungi by a score of 31-19.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News