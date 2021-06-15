PHOTO OF THE DAY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 29-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stealing a car and driving it from La Crosse to Coo…
-
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Area law enforcement is looking for a man who nearly struck a Holmen police officer during a Friday vehicle chase in western La Crosse County.
The Historic Fortney Lounge has opened on the first floor of The Historic Fortney (formerly known as the Hotel Fortney) at 100 N. Main St. in …
A 25-year-old Black River Falls woman faces multiple theft and drug charges stemming from incidents in La Crosse and Onalaska.
It requires lots of people and material to conduct a military air show, and “Fat Albert” delivers the goods.
It has been seven years since the Deke Slayton Airfest has taken flight, but media coordinator Dave Larsen said it has been worth the wait.
- Updated
A man allegedly killed a family member with an axe in western Wisconsin and then shot himself with a rifle.
- Updated
The new kinds of workers would join dentists, hygienists and dental assistants in providing dental care.