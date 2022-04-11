PHOTOS OF THE DAY Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11, 2022 0 1 of 2 I took this photo while hiking in the Black River State Forest east of Millstone on April 1. Jim Vanderploeg photo Snow sugarcoats Jackson pass on morning of April 7. Paul Wiese, La Crosse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If April showers bring May flowers, what will April snow bring? 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Update: Six recounts possible for La Crosse Co. Board after Tuesday's shake-up According to preliminary results from Tuesday’s election, three incumbents have been unseated from the La Crosse County Board and a total of s… Middleton doctor found dead in Iron County was hiking when ground collapsed, authorities say Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said. Steve Cahalan: MOKA drive-thru to open in West Salem The La Crosse-based chain of MOKA coffee, tea and espresso shops plans to open a drive-thru location by sometime this summer at the former Oma… La Crosse man faces battery, drug charges A 26-year-old La Crosse man faces assault and drug charges stemming from an April 1 altercation at Legends Bar in La Crosse. Updated: Voters choose to stay the course in Bangor, Onalaska, West Salem School Board races Voters in the Bangor, Onalaska and West Salem School Districts went to the polls Tuesday to elect school board members, and it was a big night… UW-Whitewater chancellor's resignation linked to free speech survey Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership." 'Unimaginable tragedy' is avoided: 19-year-old arrested for attempted kidnapping in DeForest, police say The man allegedly parked outside outside a young woman's house with a semi-automatic rifle, handcuffs and a plan to threaten and sexually assault her. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle, and police responded. Live election results: Berkedal, Jimenez and Garcia win seats on La Crosse School Board Two new faces will join the La Crosse Board of Education and one incumbent will remain after Tuesday’s election. Vertical integration foundation of Kwik Trip business model Knowing the origin of the fruits and vegetables being packaged at Kwik Trip gives kitchens operations manager Bob Karr a sense of security. Eagle shot down in Dunn County, reward being offered for information leading to arrest A patriotic symbol was shot down in Dunn County last week.