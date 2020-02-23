Picking up steam

The Badgers took turns causing damage. Reuvers did most of the heavy lifting early, scoring 11 points in the opening 6 minutes, 39 seconds of the game. Potter finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range, including two during an 8-0 run that sent the Badgers into halftime with a 13-point cushion and two more on back-to-back possessions that stretched their lead to 58-42 in the second half.

Pritzl made two 3-pointers and was deadly from the mid-range area, while junior guard Brad Davison continued his hot streak with three more 3-pointers after making 11 over the previous two games. The biggest shot by Davison, who scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime, was a contested 3 that pushed UW’s lead back to double digits with 6:16 remaining after Rutgers had used a 10-1 surge to cut its deficit to 61-54.

The finishing touch was provided by junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice, who had eight points and nine assists. After the Scarlet Knights got within 73-68 on a putback by Myles Johnson, Trice answered with a pull-up jumper from the baseline late in the shot clock with 1:51 left.

“I thought we did a good job at our home court of really kind of challenging them and (closing) out,” said Pikiell, whose team got a game-high 21 points from Ron Harper Jr. and 16 from Geo Baker. “But they don’t give you a lot of time so you better be there on the catch.”