Picking up steam

MADISON — One recurring theme for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team as it’s made a steady march through February has been learning from the past.
The latest example came Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center, where junior forward Micah Potter produced 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench in the Badgers’ 79-71 victory over Rutgers.
Senior guard Brevin Pritzl and junior forward Nate Reuvers added 17 points apiece to help UW move into a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten Conference standings.
The Badgers’ fourth consecutive win helped them improve to 5-1 this month, a run that’s included three victories over teams they lost to earlier in the season.
To be fair, the schedule has played a role in that payback tour. After losing to Rutgers, Michigan State and Purdue on the road during the first half of the Big Ten slate, UW (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten) has returned the favor at the Kohl Center, where it’s now 13-1 this season.
But the Badgers’ ability to flip the script the second time around against those teams is also a sign of how much Greg Gard’s team has grown over the past month.
“Coach Gard is big on telling us about retake tests,” Pritzl said. “We failed the first test, now we get a chance to do it again. We’ve got to improve on what we got wrong. A lot of that is understanding what we went through on film, what he said that we messed up on and then taking action on it.”
The biggest lesson for the Badgers from their 72-65 loss at Rutgers on Dec. 11 was that they needed to be tougher and more physical. After allowing 14 offensive rebounds and 23 second-chance points in Piscataway, UW cut those totals to seven and six, respectively, in the rematch.
Having Potter in the lineup certainly helped that cause. After missing the first 10 games of the season while being locked up in NCAA transfer jail, Potter has added scoring, strength, energy and grit to a UW rotation that needed a boost in each of those categories.
On Sunday, Potter and Reuvers combined for 35 points and 10 rebounds in their tag-team effort at the “5” spot. Rutgers (18-10, 9-8), which fell to 1-9 away from home this season, got a combined eight points, nine rebounds and eight fouls from its three centers.
Some other numbers that stood out: UW outscored the Scarlet Knights 33-12 from 3-point range and 20-7 at the free throw line, enough to offset the Badgers getting outscored 42-16 in the paint.
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said his team wanted to limit UW to seven made 3-pointers; instead, the Badgers went 11 of 22 from beyond the arc.
“Those are two huge keys for us, foul line and 3-pointers,” Pikiell said, “and they got us.”
UW averaged 1.14 points per possession against a team that entered the game ranked 10th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.
The Badgers took turns causing damage. Reuvers did most of the heavy lifting early, scoring 11 points in the opening 6 minutes, 39 seconds of the game. Potter finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range, including two during an 8-0 run that sent the Badgers into halftime with a 13-point cushion and two more on back-to-back possessions that stretched their lead to 58-42 in the second half.
Pritzl made two 3-pointers and was deadly from the mid-range area, while junior guard Brad Davison continued his hot streak with three more 3-pointers after making 11 over the previous two games. The biggest shot by Davison, who scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime, was a contested 3 that pushed UW’s lead back to double digits with 6:16 remaining after Rutgers had used a 10-1 surge to cut its deficit to 61-54.
The finishing touch was provided by junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice, who had eight points and nine assists. After the Scarlet Knights got within 73-68 on a putback by Myles Johnson, Trice answered with a pull-up jumper from the baseline late in the shot clock with 1:51 left.
“I thought we did a good job at our home court of really kind of challenging them and (closing) out,” said Pikiell, whose team got a game-high 21 points from Ron Harper Jr. and 16 from Geo Baker. “But they don’t give you a lot of time so you better be there on the catch.”
While Gard was aware the win helped UW move into a logjam for second place, he made it clear he doesn’t spend much time thinking about the standings. The Badgers, he said, will stick with their one-day-at-a-time mentality heading into a road game against red-hot Michigan on Thursday.
That said, it’s evident how proud Gard is of a group that has been through so much adversity this season. That list includes the Moore family tragedy during the offseason, Kobe King leaving the team last month and strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland being forced out earlier this month for using a racial epithet in front of players.
“Honestly, I think the biggest thing is that we stuck together,” Trice said. “We’ve became closer with everything that’s happened to this team this whole year, and I think that those things have just made us stronger as a team.
“We’re doing more things off the court, doing things together in the locker room. We just feel like we’re a team, we’re a family, and I think that’s really helped when we get out there.”