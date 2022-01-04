Pinochle Club announces winners

The Tomah Queen of the Apostles Pinochle Club has completed its 48th year with the group's year-end finale at Pizones Oc. 31. Winners for the year were the following:

First - Dennis and Jan Koranda

Second - Bob and Kathy Olson

Third - John and Barb Kroener

Fourth - Mike and Helen Kelly

Other members of the club include Rita Olson and Doris Hall, Ted and Connie Howard, Larry and Ann Scheckel, Ron and Elva Pearson, Helen Bailey and Marian Brieske, and Fred and Kathy LeSavage.

A round of pinochle was played at the finale. Winners for the day in the men’s division were: first, Doris Hall; second, John Kroener; third, Ron Pearson; fourth, Bob Olson. The ladies’ winners were: first, Helen Kelly; second, Marian Brieske; third, Barb Kroener; fourth, Ann Scheckel.

Proceeds from the year-long event were donated to the Parish Council of Catholic Women at Queen of the Apostles Parish, which started the club 49 years ago.

Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Dennis or Jan Koranda at 608-372-5257 or any other club member for information. No pinochle experience is required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.