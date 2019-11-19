The Tomah Queen of the Apostles Pinochle Club has completed its 47th year with the year-end finale at Pizones Nov. 18.

Winners for the year were the following:

First - Dennis and Jan Koranda

Second - John and Barb Kroener

Third - Bob and Kathy Olson

Fourth - Fred and Kathy LeSavage

Fifth - Ron and Elva Pearson

Sixth - Roy and Joyce Skogen

Other members of the club include Rita Olson and Doris Hall, Ed and Barb Grygleski, Ted and Connie Howard, Larry and Ann Scheckel, Mike and Helen Kelly, and Joyce Rice and Marian Brieske.

A round of pinochle was played at the finale.

Winners for the day in the men’s category were:

First - Doris Hall

Second - Larry Scheckel

Third - Mike Kelly

Fourth - Ron Pearson

The ladies winners were:

First - Elva Pearson

Second - Joyce Skogen

Third - Connie Howard

Fourth - Rita Olson

Proceeds from the year-long event were donated to the Parish Council of Catholic Women at Queen of the Apostles Parish, which started the club 47 years ago. Any couples wishing to join the group should contact Dennis or Jan Koranda at 608-372-5257 for information. No pinochle experience is required.

