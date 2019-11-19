The Tomah Queen of the Apostles Pinochle Club has completed its 47th year with the year-end finale at Pizones Nov. 18.
Winners for the year were the following:
First - Dennis and Jan Koranda
Second - John and Barb Kroener
Third - Bob and Kathy Olson
Fourth - Fred and Kathy LeSavage
Fifth - Ron and Elva Pearson
Sixth - Roy and Joyce Skogen
Other members of the club include Rita Olson and Doris Hall, Ed and Barb Grygleski, Ted and Connie Howard, Larry and Ann Scheckel, Mike and Helen Kelly, and Joyce Rice and Marian Brieske.
A round of pinochle was played at the finale.
Winners for the day in the men’s category were:
First - Doris Hall
Second - Larry Scheckel
Third - Mike Kelly
Fourth - Ron Pearson
The ladies winners were:
First - Elva Pearson
Second - Joyce Skogen
Third - Connie Howard
Fourth - Rita Olson
Proceeds from the year-long event were donated to the Parish Council of Catholic Women at Queen of the Apostles Parish, which started the club 47 years ago. Any couples wishing to join the group should contact Dennis or Jan Koranda at 608-372-5257 for information. No pinochle experience is required.
