Green clovers obscured the signage Friday at 1 Oktoberfest Strasse as La Crosse's three-day Irishfest got underway.
ABOVE: Doug Weidenbach of the La Crosse and District Pipes and Drums leads a procession into the South Side fest grounds during the opening ceremony for Irishfest.
RIGHT: Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Jill Billings of La Crosse greets the crowd at the opening ceremony crowd.
Today's highlights include the 10 a.m. Kilt Run, a fiddle competition at 11 a.m., mashed potato eating contest at 2 p.m. and Gaelic Storm on the main stage at 10:15 p.m. On Sunday, the Glencastle Irish Dancers will be on the main stage at 11:30 a.m., with Scattering on the main stage at 4:45 p.m.
Check out the full schedule for the main stage, cultural tent, harp stage and arts tent, along with entertainment and activities for wee folks, at www.irishfestlacrosse.org.
