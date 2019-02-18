Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson threw a bullpen session on Tuesday, the day before pitchers and catchers officially reported to spring training, and another on Friday — normal work for a member of the National League team’s staff.
At least Nelson is back to normal on the field.
Nelson hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 8, 2017, when the former Alabama standout suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder while running the bases. But when the Brewers open their 2019 schedule against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28, Nelson aims to be on the mound for Milwaukee.
“Not just Opening Day roster — one of my goals is to start Opening Day,” Nelson said. “I’m not going to beat around the bush.”
While Nelson is focused on completing his comeback in Phoenix, his thoughts also are in Houston, where his wife is pregnant with twin girls.
Last month via Instagram, Nelson shared they had been treated for twin to twin transfusion syndrome. According to the Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome Foundation, the ailment can affect identical-twin pregnancies, and, with the appropriate treatment during pregnancy, the majority of TTTS twins will be born healthy.
“When I’m here at the field, I try to leave my home stuff at home,” Nelson said. “It’s tough, but you want to come here and focus on baseball. There are some things that are still not out of the woods. You try to separate it.
“Me going through my stuff and (wife Melissa) going through that, it strengthened both of us. I was surprised with how well she handled all that stuff. She’s really strong. I think we feed off each other just like teammates feed off each other in here.”
Nelson finished his rehabilitation at the end of last season. He threw in a few intrasquad games while watching Milwaukee reach Game 7 of the National League Championship Series before the Los Angeles Dodgers ended the Brewers season.
After a normal baseball offseason, Nelson has embarked on what he hopes will be a normal spring training.
“It’s been a very rough process, a very long process,” Nelson said, “and I’ve probably grown more the last 16 months than I did the previous years. Even though I wasn’t able to participate, being there for the playoffs last year was valuable experience even though I was just observing.
The Brewers signed Nelson to a one-year, $3.7 million contract in December to keep him with the team.
“My expectations aren’t to come back as 2017 Jimmy,” Nelson said. “That’s not even, like, an option for me. I want to be so much better.”
