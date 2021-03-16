Pitino hired at New Mexico; move could save on Gophers’ buyout

New Mexico is hiring Richard Pitino to be its next men’s basketball coach only hours after the Gophers fired him, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Pitino interviewed for the New Mexico job on Saturday, while the Gophers were waiting to announce his dismissal.

The move could save the Gophers from having to pay Pitino’s entire $1.75 million buyout.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said Tuesday he would conduct a national search for the next men’s basketball coach to replace Pitino and move “as quickly as possible.”

Coyle spoke early Tuesday on WCCO radio on several topics regarding the firing of Pitino on Monday night after the Gophers finished 14-15 in his eighth season with the program.

“I just felt like it was time to go in a different direction with the leadership in our program,” Coyle told the station. “I look forward to finding the next person who can lead a storied historic program like Minnesota basketball.”

On the question of assistance with the new hire, Coyle said he would not use a search firm in the process. He also used that same path when landing P.J. Fleck to run the football program in 2017 and Lindsay Whalen in women’s basketball in 2018.