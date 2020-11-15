Pizza oven for sale

Its equipment and/or the business are for sale, according to a Nov. 6 post on the Facebook page of The Pizza Oven restaurant at 201 E. Hwy. 16 in West Salem.

The restaurant’s last day open was Oct. 10, because its owners decided to retire and were looking for new owners, according to earlier posts on the page.

Their first The Pizza Oven restaurant opened in April 2014 in Holmen and closed soon after their West Salem restaurant opened in March 2016 at 920 W. Hwy. 16. The West Salem restaurant moved to the former Jim Dandy’s Tasty Eats & Frozen Treats location at 201 E. Hwy. 16, where it had been operating since October 2019. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

