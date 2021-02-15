Players can reveal, or hide, injuries

It’s a big deal in a sport where fitness is key and it’s not unusual to see players stop mid-match or not show up at all because of injuries. There was one example of each Monday, when Casper Ruud retired after the second set against Andrey Rublev, and Matteo Berrettini gave Stefanos Tsitsipas a walkover.

While players and coaches are not required to reveal anything to the media, Grand Slam rules dictate that anyone withdrawing before a singles match, or quitting during one, must be seen by a tournament doctor.

That way, whatever reason was cited can be verified before prize money is paid.

There are those who play it coy, lest an upcoming foe glean some sort of competitive advantage. And there are those who insist they wouldn’t do that.

“It’s difficult to hide things,” said Rafael Nadal, who had to reveal he was dealing with a bad back when he pulled out of another event recently. “I mean, even if you want to hide, at some point you’re going to have questions to answer. I don’t want to play that game, honestly.”

Perhaps. But during the 2016 French Open, Nadal kept a bad left wrist secret until he suddenly showed up with a blue brace for a news conference and announced he was out of the tournament.