Players' training pleases Kolodziej

Both as a player and a coach, Ross Kolodziej has seen bonds build in the weight room.

The University of Wisconsin football team’s head strength and conditioning coach knows how powerful working together and celebrating teammates’ success and effort in training is to forming a cohesive team. He also knows that, given the world we’re in at the moment, the Badgers have to express that joy for one another in a different way.

“There’s great data on the physical touching component — high-fives, hugs, after a (personal record) 20 guys piling on you to celebrate — there is a psychological component that will be absent in that way,” Kolodziej said in a virtual news conference Monday. “But I do also know that through a shared adversity, there’s another opportunity for great growth as well. So I think that while we may not be able to do those things, we’re able to work in this environment, which is something nobody’s ever done before. So I think we can also rally around that as well.”