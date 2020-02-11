Plethora of new players this spring

Anderson, Lauer and Lindblom are all but guaranteed to start the season in Milwaukee’s rotation, while Narvaez will split time with Manny Pina behind the plate. Smoak and Sogard are the favorites at first base and third base, respectively, with Ryan Braun and Healy likely to play some first, too.

Familiar faces

The list of regulars includes shortstop Orlando Arcia, outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Ben Gamel, along with Hader and Braun.

Arcia’s future was in doubt after Urias was acquired from San Diego in November. But Arcia looks to hold on to the starting job at shortstop until Urias recovers from offseason surgery on his wrist. Still, with a minor league option remaining and plenty of other options to cover the position, Arcia will have to prove himself.

Knocking at the door

The list of players trying to break into the big leagues included right-handed pitchers Zack Brown and Trey Supak and outfielders Corey Ray and Tyrone Taylor.

Brown was the Brewers’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2018 but after posting a 5.79 ERA at Class AAA San Antonio last season, he was not added to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft.