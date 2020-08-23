Polanco seals sweep

Corbin Burnes pitched 5 1/3 in his second start since being moved to the rotation from the bullpen. He allowed five hits while walking seven and striking out two.

RBI singles by Adam Frazier in the first inning and Jarrod Dyson in the second put the Pirates on top 2-0.

Smoak doubled in a run in the fourth and Omar Narvaez hit an RBI single in the eighth to draw the Brewers even.

Milwaukee went 4-6 on its longest road trip of the season.

The start of the game was delayed one hour and 25 minutes by rain. With fans unable to attend, a loud cheer was played over the public address system when the tarp was pulled.

FRUSTRATED BREWERS

The Brewers have had an inconsistent season. After winning three in a row from the NL Central-leading Cubs in Chicago last weekend, Milwaukee has lost five of their last six games to leave their record at 11-15.

GM David Stearns admitted before the game that nerves are getting frayed as the Brewers try to make three consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in franchise history.